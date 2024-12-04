The 'Wednesday' Season 2 First Look Finds Jenna Ortega In A Graveyard, Naturally
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We might have been in our Barbie era last year, but we're already looking forward to season 2 of Wednesday in all its lacy, gothic glory. The first season offered the perfect balance of spooky horror, friendships, and romance, and it looks like the next installment will give us even MORE classic Tim Burton details we love. Keep reading to see what lead actress Jenna Ortega has to say about Wednesday season 2!
Keep reading for the latest news on Wednesday season 2, including the release date, cast, and first look!
Your first official look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams!
Bernard Walsh/Netflix
I was overjoyed to see that we got a Wednesday season 2 first look on December 4 — and then promptly started asking myself why Wednesday is standing in a graveyard. Although, it's typical behavior from our favorite spooky gothic teen. And in true Wednesday fashion (literally), she's wearing a black dress over a white blouse with a Peter Pan collar, as well as her signature braids. Oh it's good to be back at Nevermore!
Who's in the Wednesday season 2 cast?
Helen Sloan/Netflix
Wednesday Season 2 Cast
On November 13, it was announced that Lady Gaga was joining the cast in a yet-to-be-announced role. We can't wait to see her alongside Jenna...and hopefully we get to see her dance a bit ;).
This photo from set confirms the Wednesday season 2 cast list! We now know for sure that we'll see Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nayo, Joy Sunday, Owen Painter, Emma Myers, Billie Piper, Jenna Ortega, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alfred Gough, Noah Taylor, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Steve Buscemi, Moosa Mostafa, and Hunter Doohan in season 2 of Wednesday. Deadline confirmed that season 1 regulars Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa will not be returning.
We know that Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday, but during her Actors on Actors chat with Elle Fanning, Fanning REALLY wants to know if Weems (the principal of Wednesday's Nevermore Academy, played by Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie) will return, Ortega doesn't hesitate to voice how much she loved working with the actress: "I would die to work with Gwendolyn Christie for the rest of my life."
"Wednesday's relationship with Weems is one of my favorite because they're very, very different women and they're constantly against each other but simultaneously they both want to watch each other's successes," she continues. "And Gwendolyn being as talented as she is, she's just really, really a pleasure to work with, so I'm doing everything in my power to throw out the most insane plots that would possibly bring this woman back from the dead." Never say never!
What is Wednesday season 2 about?
Netflix
Wednesday Season 2 Plot
"We've had a lot of conversations and I think we've decided things that we definitely want to enhance or dive a little bit deeper in," Ortega says during her Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning.
In addition to leading the cast, Ortega is serving as producer this time around. She's mentioned how collaborative and welcoming series director Tim Burton has been throughout the whole process, and how excited she is to voice her own ideas. "I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted," she continues. "A show like this, you know, with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, [you don't] want to take yourself too seriously. So I think that we're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday which is really great, and then also we have such incredible female leads in the show."
On January 15, Jenna Ortega revealed she's got her hands on the first few scripts for Wednesday season 2. “We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” Ortega tells E! News. "There’s really, really good one-liners and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”
When is season 2 of Wednesday coming out?
Vlad Cioplea/Netflix
Wednesday Season 2 Release Date
Wednesday season 2 will stream on Netflix in 2025. You can stream Wednesday season 1 on Netflix now!
Is season 2 Wednesday going to be scary?
Netflix
"We’re definitely expanding on the supernatural world," Jenna Ortega tells Vanity Fair. "Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expand on that a little bit."
"In the first season we had episodes that really stood out visually, like the dance episode was a really big one for people, and that setting was very particular and it felt like Prom Night, a little bit, or Carrie," she continues. "Every episode [of season two] that I’ve read so far is like that. It just stands out on its own as a very memorable scene or bit or setting, which I think is what I’m most excited for."
Your First Look At 'Wednesday' Season 2!
Netflix/YouTube
For Netflix's Geeked Week, the streamer gave us a behind the scenes first look at Wednesday season 2, which actress Catherine Zeta Jones promises will be "bigger and more twisted" than we could hope for. And Tim Burton's aesthetic is exactly the kind of gothic moodiness we were hoping to see!
We see brief glimpses of Wednesday and Enid at Nevermore, and a shot of Wednesday giving a passionate speech onstage. Maybe she's rallying the student body to fight another evil? Or providing a distraction for Enid to do some snooping? We'll have to wait until 2025 to find out.
Where is Wednesday season 2 filmed?
Vlad Cioplea/Netflix
Via Deadline, season 2 of Wednesday moved from Romania (where they shot season 1) to Ireland, and became the country's "largest production."The show wrapped production in December.
How old is Wednesday Addams?
Netflix
Wednesday Addams is 15 years old at the beginning of the Netflix series. This version of the character is older than other versions, and in the past, we've seen her at six years old and 13.
Are you excited for season 2 of Wednesday? What do you think about the series adding more horror elements? Let us know in the comments and check out the rest of the New TV Shows coming this year!
This post has been updated.
- The Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In 2025 ›
- Brit + Co’s Weekly Entertainment Planner: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 2, ‘Mary Queen of Scots,’ and More! ›
- 20 Wednesday Addams Style Ideas To Copy For Moody Winter Days ›
- Death Of A Unicorn A24 | Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd - Brit + Co ›
- Who's Your Perfect And Just Like That… Love Interest? - Brit + Co ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!