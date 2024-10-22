3 Last-Minute DIY Wednesday Addams Halloween Costumes To Channel Your Dark Persona
My son randomly requested to watch Wednesday last month, and I was surprised at how invested we were in each episode. Those who grew up watching The Addams Family always seemed in awe of little Wednesday Addams' cunning and intuitive nature, so it's fun to see another generation fall in love with her. Since Halloween is next week, I have three last-minute DIY costumes if you want to dress up as the eldestAddams daughter — sans all the spooky things that took place at Nevermore Academy. 😉
1. Wednesday's Homecoming Dress
Netflix
Wednesday Addams caught everyone's eyes in this gorgeous black Tulle dress. I can't get it out of my mind, so that's why it's number one of my list of DIY Halloween ideas! I also think it's the easiest look to pull off because you don't need a lot of things!
Amazon
Black Wednesday Addams Dress
Wednesday never cared to follow the rules at Nevermore which is what made her unintentionally stand out. While the rest of the students were dressed in winter whites and pastel colors, Wednesday broke tradition by showing up in a tulle black dress that fit her personality. It's the very thing that made Xavier Thorpe do a double take even though he was supposed to be focused on Bianca Barclay.
Amazon
Black Closed-Toe Pumps
Complete your look with these black closed-toe pumps that fit Wednesday's personality! I suggest buying a pair of black tights in case you truly want to complete your look.
Amazon
Wet n Wild Breakup Proof Eyeliner
You're going to want to create the illusion of cat eyes with Wet n Wild's Breakup Proof Eyeliner. It's long-lasting and vegan so you'll get to wear something that doesn't harm your eyes.
2. Wednesday Addams' Nevermore Academy Uniform
Amazon
Nevermore Academy Uniform
It's not 100% spot-on, but this is the closest you'll get to Wednesday's signature Nevermore Academy Uniform. Her take on the traditional wear was unlike what everyone at the school was used to seeing, but that was the point!
Amazon
Black Braided Wig
You'll definitely need Wednesday's signature braided hairstyle for this costume idea! It's one of those things that makes her look unassuming — even though we know she has that adorably dark, sadistic personality! 😉
Amazon
Thing Cosplay Hand
Make sure to carry your own version of Thing if you really want to give people a fright this halloween!
3. Traditional Wednesday Addams Costume
Hulton Archive
If you remember watching 1964 version ofThe Addams Family with your grandparents, you may be fond of Wednesday's more traditional look. Although newer versions haven't strayed far, true fans remember when her outfit was plain black button-up dress.
Amazon
Black Cosplay Dress
Skip the buttons and go for this black cosplay dress that comes with a pair of knee high socks, a Thing pin for your hair, 'poison' stickers, and a witchy necklace!
Amazon
Black Penny Loafers
Once you've slipped into your black dress and added your accessories, step into these penny loafers. They have a slightly chunky lug sole that'll make sure you're comfortable as you stalk your unsuspecting neighbors for the best candy.
If you need more last-minute ideas, we have so many fun DIY Halloween costumes, like Harley Quinn, Gilmore Girls, and couples costumes you can piece together in the next week!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.