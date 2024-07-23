Lumi Pelinku

Lumi Pelinku is a New York City Soul-Centered Astrologer and Transformation Life Coach. Her unique approach seamlessly intertwines intuitive astrology, transformational life coaching, and energy healing to guide clients through unraveling stuck and outmoded life narratives.

With an innate ability to delve into the layers of the client's psyche through astrology, she empowers individuals to navigate stagnant patterns in relationships, careers, and life direction. She aims to help those seeking to break free from the constraints of outdated stories, leading people toward self-love, acceptance, and empowerment.

The impact of Lumi's astrological insights extends beyond individual sessions. She is a resident astrologer for Brit+Co and has been featured in prominent press and publications such as DailyOM, Seventeen, Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and more.