Where To Watch Your Favorite Charlie Brown Movies This Holiday Season

It’s officially that time of year, folks. The time to blast “Linus and Lucy” from Peanuts Greatest Hits on full volume, and nobody's allowed to complain. It’s simply part of the festive cheer!

I will always associate the holiday season with these iconic Peanuts films, due to the wholesome magic, sheer nostalgia, and adorable characters. In fact, my first stuffed animal, which I still snuggle with several decades later, is a Snoopy plushie. (I’ll never let him go!)

Needless to say, I’m obsessed with these movies. No matter how old I get, I’ll watch them every single year without fail.

If you’re also hoping to revisit these iconic films, or perhaps you want to officially introduce them to your little ones, you’re in luck. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas are currently available for streaming, and you can check them out this holiday season. (Plus, a bonus tip on how to watch these movies for free without a subscription.)

So join me, Peppermint Patty, Sally, Linus, and Lucy, as we revisit the films that encapsulate the Thanksgiving and Christmas spirit.

Here's where you can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas this holiday season.

Where can I watch Charlie Brown Christmas on TV? CBS If there’s any movie I love more than A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, it’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. Here’s another film that I compulsively have to watch once a year with the whole family. Christmas time simply isn’t the same without it! Although it was made over 50 years ago, the magic of A Charlie Brown Christmas still holds up. If anything, these movies only become more sentimental and sweet as the years go by. If you want to stream this classic film, it's available on AppleTV+.

Who's streaming Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? CBS It’s a family tradition in my household that whenever we prepare our Thanksgiving meals, we have A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving playing in the background. It doesn’t matter how much time passes, or how many times I’ve revisited this film. It will simply never get old. It will only be available to watch on Apple TV+ for the holidays.

Can I Watch These Charlie Brown Movies For Free? CBS Yes! If you’re not an AppleTV+ subscriber, have no fear. Non-subscribers will still be able to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas movie on Apple TV+ via a special free window on December 13th and 14th. Score! So grab your favorite holiday cookies and a mug of steaming hot cocoa while you bundle up with your loved ones and lose yourself in the Peanuts world.

