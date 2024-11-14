How To Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas For Free This Holiday Season
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As I type this, I'm sipping on chai tea, wrapped in a blanket covered in hedgehogs holding candy canes, while twinkly lights hang on the wall behind my head. That's right baby, it's Christmastime!! (Well, almost). It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but we're getting in the holiday spirit early, because...well, why not? A few Christmas music, a taste test of Taylor Swift's chai tea cookies, and A Charlie Brown Christmas are all surefire ways to make any cloudy, dark-before-5 pm day merry and bright. After you've watched Snoopy prepare dinner for all his friends in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, press play on the oh so sweet A Charlie Brown Christmas!
Here's everything you need to know about how to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas this winter — plus some additional trivia about the special.
Where can I watch Charlie Brown Christmas full movie?
CBS/Apple
Where to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas
You can stream A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+ this year, which is also where you'll find It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. So if you're wondering, 'Is A Charlie Brown Christmas on Netflix?' unfortunately, no, it's not.
But while the $9.99 cost for an Apple TV+ subscription gives you access to literally so many other titles, it's understandable if that's a deal breaker. Good thing there's a 7-day free trial! Apple TV+ is also airing the special for free on two days during the holiday season: December 14 and December 15. Mark your calendar!
What's the special about?
CBS/Apple
A Charlie Brown Christmas Plot
In A Charlie Brown Christmas, our titular main character is not feeling merry and bright. Even though the world is cheery (and snowy) around him, he simply can't break out of his funk — especially when he tries to direct his friends in the local Christmas play and they all make fun of him. But thankfully, Linus, and one special little Christmas tree, help save Charlie Brown's Christmas spirit.
The special definitely struck a chord in audiences. According to TODAY, almost half of the entire country tuned into the premiere, and A Charlie Brown Christmas ended up winning an Emmy in 1966 for Outstanding Children's Program.
When did A Charlie Brown Christmas come out?
CBS/Apple
A Charlie Brown Christmas Release Date
A Charlie Brown Christmas first aired on CBS December 9, 1965. Even though Charles M. Schulz's comic strip introduced characters like Charlie Brown, Sally, Linus, and Snoopy in 1950, this was the first time the characters appeared in a TV special.
Can I stream the music from A Charlie Brown Christmas?
Concord Music Group
Yes you can listen to the A Charlie Brown Christmas album (which has sold more than 5 million copies) on streaming platforms!
Why is A Charlie Brown Christmas not airing?
CBS/Apple
After Apple bought the rights to the Charlie Brown specials in 2018, A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown haven't regularly premiered on TV. 2022 marked the last time Apple allowed PBS stations to air A Charlie Brown Christmas once during the holiday season.
