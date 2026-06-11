An 'Every Year After' Fangirl's Guide To The Real Barry's Bay

If you've already binged Every Year After on Prime Video and found yourself swooning over Percy and Sam's lakeside love story, you're not alone. Based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel Every Summer After, the adaptation brings all the nostalgia and small-town summer magic fans fell in love with when the book debuted in 2022.

While the series was filmed in Vancouver and on Bowen Island in a fictionalized Barry's Bay, the story's setting is rooted in a very real place: Barry's Bay, Ontario. Fortune, who grew up spending summers in the charming town, has often cited the region as inspiration for the novel's idyllic lakeside setting.

Here's your ultimate guide to Barry's Bay, Ontario.

Justine Yeung/Prime Video Nestled in Ontario's Madawaska Valley about three hours west of Ottawa, Barry's Bay is exactly the kind of place where you'd expect first love to happen with dockside convos lasting into the night. If you're ready to step into Percy's world, here's where to eat, stay, and explore.

Kayak Book A Lakeside Cottage If you're chasing the full Every Year After fantasy, book a stay at a lakeside cottage from VRBO or Airbnb. Located right on the shores of beautiful Kamaniskeg Lake, Barry's Bay is the ultimate setting for a classic Canadian vacation — complete with lazy days of swimming and boating, cozy evening campfires, and breathtaking waterfront sunsets. It's easy to see how summers spent in places like this inspired the nostalgic vibe that makes Fortune's story so irresistible.

Getty Start Your Morning At Madawaska Coffee Co. Every small-town romance needs a cozy coffee shop, and in Barry's Bay, that spot is Madawaska Coffee Co. Locals gather here for brewed coffee, fresh pastries, and the kind of welcoming atmosphere that makes you want to linger with a good book. Grab a latte, find a sunny seat, and imagine Percy journaling about her complicated feelings for Sam.

Justine Yeung/Prime Video Channel Your Inner Percy And Sam On The Water The lakes surrounding Barry's Bay are the heart of the region, and one of the best ways to experience them is through the Madawaska Kanu Centre. Known internationally for its whitewater paddling programs, the center offers adventures for everyone from beginners to experienced kayakers and paddlers. Whatever you choose, you'll get a firsthand look at the rugged landscapes that helped inspire the novel's setting.

Meet The Cast Ahead of Every Year After (which premiered on Prime Video on June 10, 2026), the cast told Brit + Co's Chloe Williams about their favorite cast adventures, forming a family bond, and their songs of the summer.

Getty Have Lunch At Bent Anchor Beach & Bar For a casual lakeside dining experience, grab a patio table at Bent Anchor Beach & Bar. Situated right on the water, this lively local favorite serves up comfort food classics on a massive waterfront patio. Dig into their signature in-house smoked chicken and Kansas-style baby back ribs, or grab a classic smash burger paired with a pile of house-smoked pulled pork poutine. With a cold craft cocktail in hand, a sandy beach area to enjoy, and great music playing, it’s the ultimate pit stop to refuel.

Getty Explore The Heart Of The Madawaska Valley Barry's Bay may be small, but the surrounding region offers plenty to discover. The town sits within the Madawaska Valley, an area known for pristine lakes, rich forests, scenic drives, and year-round outdoor play. Nature lovers can spend days exploring nearby hiking trails, fishing spots, beaches, and waterfront parks. During fall, the area's colorful foliage transforms the landscape into a postcard-worthy destination.

Vito's Pizzeria Refuel With Pizza At Vito's Pizzeria After a day spent outdoors, grab a slice at the family-owned Vito's Pizzeria or for a more elevated European-inspired vibe head to Le Belge Euro Bistro.

Getty Take A Scenic Drive Through Algonquin Country One of the biggest attractions near Barry's Bay is the eastern gateway to Algonquin Provincial Park, one of go-to wilderness destinations. Just a short drive away, you can hike forested trails, spot moose and black bears, paddle crystal-clear lakes, and experience breathtaking scenery. If you're planning a weekend getaway, adding a day trip to Algonquin makes the experience feel even more like stepping into the pages of a Carley Fortune novel! You can tune into Every Year After now on Prime Video.

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