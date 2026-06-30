Every Year After season 1 made quite a few changes from Carley Fortune's Every Summer After, and the final episode of the show gives viewers a glimpse into what could be up next for the characters should we get a sophomore season. Charlie (Michael Bradway) sees a photo of himself, Sam (Matt Cornett), and Percy (Sadie Soverall) in a yellow boat, which Carley Fortune's follow-up novel One Golden Summer tells us was actually taken by Alice.

So, is One Golden Summer a show? And will there be a season 2 of Every Year After? Here's what we know.

Will there be a season 2 of Every Year After? Prime Video We're officially getting an Every Year After season 2! The renewal was confirmed at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest the weekend of June 27, and we also have confirmation the new episodes will focus on Charlie. “The response to Every Year After has been truly extraordinary, underscoring the universal appeal of Carley Fortune’s storytelling and the deep connection audiences have formed with the world of Barry’s Bay,” Peter Friedlander, Amazon MGM Studios head of global television, told Variety. “We’re incredibly grateful to Carley, Amy B. Harris, our exceptional cast and creative team, and the passionate fans who have embraced this series around the globe. We’re excited to return to Barry’s Bay and bring audiences another deeply emotional and unforgettable chapter.”

Showrunner Amy B. Harris would love a multi-season run for the characters in Barry's Bay. Prime Video Showrunner Amy B. Harris has been vocal about her desire for five seasons of Every Year After, and she tells Brit + Co in our exclusive interview that they purposefully took time getting to know other characters outside of Percy and Sam. "One of the things we did for series intentionally, so it didn't feel like just one season, is we really expanded the other characters," she says. "What we were really excited about was really, building up those characters so that we can explore their storylines in seasons to come." And considering my favorite part of the show is whatever's going on between Delilah, Chantal, and Jordie, I think they did so successfully! "One of the things I'm really excited about is the friendship between those three girls [after Percy and Delilah grow apart]," she continues. "I think there was an easy way for Delilah and Percy to become just people who no longer get along and are mean-girly, and I was really invested in telling a story about two women who came back together. So I want to explore all of those interactions between all six of our characters."

And 'One Golden Summer' is the perfect choice for 'Every Year After' season 2. Prime Video While I care the most about Jordie and Chantal's relationship (and the fact it might be a love triangle with Delilah?), season 2 of the show will draw from One Golden Summer which is the perfect follow-up. The book follows Alice, who comes to Barry's Bay to look after her grandmother, and is totally unprepared for the way that Charlie changes her life — and her heart. "Carley has another Barry's Bay book for us to take inspiration from and to find some new exciting characters to bring in," Amy B. Harris adds. "And as you know, from the finale, we, I think, do a lovely job of bringing in an Easter egg of Alice and we're excited to start exploring some new characters that we'll introduce, but also sort of deepening the characters that we're with."

Where can I watch Every Year After season 2? Prime Video Every Year After will hit Prime Video — hopefully in 2027!

Who's in the Every Year After cast? Prime Video Hopefully we'll end up seeing Alice in Every Year After season 2 (and when we get a cast announcement, we'll let you know). Otherwise, you can expect the same cast to return: Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek, Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek, Abigail Cowen as Delilah Mason, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, and Joseph Chiu as Jordie.

Is One Golden Summer a sequel to Every Summer After? Amazon Yes, One Golden Summer serves as a sequel to Every Summer After, and introduces the character of Alice. With all the new changes, we'll have to see how the show chooses to tell their story!

Check out The 13 Best New Shows to Watch This Summer 2026 for more.

This post has been updated.