Katy Perry's Trip To Space Was Shorter Than Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

katy perry in space
Sam Tabone/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 17, 2025
If you somehow missed the fact that Katy Perry went to space this week, there's a good chance you've still seen all the memes about the fact Katy and the rest of the Blue Origin crew were only in space for 11 minutes. On this week's episode of Yap City, we talk all things celebrity social media chaos — from Katy singing "What a Wonderful World" in space to Aimee Lou Wood calling out SNL and the entire internet losing it over Pedro Pascal's glasses in The Last of Us season 2 premiere. Anyway, let's get into the Katy Perry & space of it all.

Why did Katy Perry go to space? Y'all, I'm wondering that too. Here's everything we know.

Why did Katy Perry go to space?

The Blue Origin NS-31 mission — done by the first all-female space crew in over 60 years — is part of the organization's own mission to "enable future [space] exploration."

"This is all for the benefit of Earth," Katy Perry told USA Today. "I wanted to model courage and worthiness and fearlessness.

How long was Katy Perry's space flight?

Katy Perry's entire space journey lasted around 11 minutes, which means she was only truly in space for a few minutes before returning to earth. It also means her journey was shorter than Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film.

How much does it cost to go to space on Blue Origin?

Blue Origin auctioned off a ticket for their first crewed trip to space for $28 million, The New York Times reports. But the Associated Press reports Virgin Galactic has tickets between $200,000 and $450,000. All in all, a trip to space isn't cheap.

Who was on the spaceship with Katy Perry?

In addition to Katy Perry, the latest Blue Origin flight crew included Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen (a bioastronautics research scientist and the first Vietnamese woman in space!), Aisha Bowe (who used to be a NASA rocket scientist), Lauren Sánchez (a journalist and Jeff Bezos' fiancée), and Kerianne Flynn (a film producer).

What do you think about the fact Katy Perry went to space? Let us know on Facebook!

