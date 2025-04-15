Um, 'White Lotus' Star Aimee Lou Wood Just Revealed If Crying In Public Was 'SNL' Related

The White Lotus season 3 totally took over the internet during its run, as did Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) — even before we learned she didn't make it out of the season finale alive. While the Sex Education actress, whose teeth have been the topic of online chatter (yes, you read that right), admitted it's been cool to see the reaction to her natural teeth, and that refusing veneers makes her feel "a bit rebellious," fans think a recent episode of SNL took the commentary too far — and Aimee agrees.

Here's what Aimee Lou Wood had to say about the SNL White Lotus sketch including a joke about her teeth.

Aimee Lou Wood says SNL making fun her teeth was "cheap." SNL spoofed White Lotus with a sketch called "The White POTUS," replacing the Ratliffs with Donald Trump and Melania Trump, and Walton Goggins' character Rick with RFK Jr. However, Sarah Sherman did portray Chelsea from HBO's hit show in the "sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970’s misogyny," as one viewer said. And Aimee admitted in her Instagram stories that “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo.” “Such a shame [because] I had a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she continued (via THR). “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a [more clever], more nuanced, less cheap way?” The "cheap" sketch includes Sarah Sherman saying a couple lines like "Fluoride, what’s that? Oh look, a monkey!” “I am not thin skinned,” Aimee said. However, “the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth." “At least get the accent right, seriously," she said. "I respect accuracy, even if it’s mean." (The actress later revealed SNL has since apologized).

Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram After Aimee Lou Wood was spotted crying in London, with House of the Dragon star Ralph Davis' arms wrapped around her, the actress broke her silence on whether the tears were SNL related. "Thank you so much," the actress said after called out SNL's "cruelty" for seemingly bringing Aimee to tears. "Just to say, I actually wasn't crying about anything that the papers made out I was crying about 😂 Something completely unrelated."

And she doubts she'd have to talk about her appearance so much if she was a man. All in all, it's safe to say the conversations surrounding Aimee Lou Wood's teeth are getting excessive. “It makes me really happy that it’s symbolizing rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit,” she said in an interview with GQ. “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work...I don’t know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much?”

