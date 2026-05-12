The rumors regarding a new Trader Joe’s tote bag launch have finally been confirmed. Previous rumors speculated that the grocer would launch striped Mini Canvas Totes, but there’s something even cooler on the horizon: striped Mini Insulated Totes.

There will be six new mini Trader Joe’s cooler bags hitting stores later this month, the grocer confirmed with Allrecipes .

Scroll on for everything to know about the latest Trader Joe's tote bag launch, including all six new colors and the official in-store release date.

Trader Joe's The upcoming launch features so many playful designs for summer 2026. Breaking free from the standard solid colors seen in previous releases, two of the six Mini Insulated Tote Bags will feature stripes: one in a pink and red combination, and the other in blue and green. The remaining four bags in the collection will be available in vibrant solid shades of lime green, orange, purple, and blue.

@traderjoesobsessed Modeled after the highly successful tote releases of the past, the new Summer Fun versions still have all the functional features shoppers have come to expect. Each bag includes a zippered top, soft sides, short carrying handles, and an insulated interior designed to keep contents cool. The Summer Fun Mini Insulated Tote Bags are scheduled to hit shelves at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide on Wednesday, May 20.

Trader Joe's The $3.99 totes are perfectly sized for small grocery hauls that require temperature control, but they also make the ultimate versatile accessory. They’re ideal for carrying summer picnic essentials, beach snacks, or bites for long road trips and pool days. They also make fantastic lunchboxes that make a statement for the office or school.

Trader Joe's Given the high demand surrounding previous Trader Joe’s bag releases, I expect that this latest launch will not be immune to the typical craze. Shoppers who’d like to get their hands on one (before the resellers get to them) should be prepared for potential purchase limits and longer lines when they officially debut on May 20.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Trader Joe's updates!