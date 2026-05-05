When I talked to Dónal Finn for The Other Bennet Sister, it should come as no surprise that I had to ask about fans of Emily Henry claiming him for the role of Charlie Lastra in Book Lovers. Would the internet's newest boyfriend be open to doing a contemporary rom-com?

#emilyhenry #fyp #donalfinn #charliastra ♬ Homewrecker - sombr @britandco That’s my Charlie Lastra! #booklovers "Listen, I'll take any job. If you wanna cast me in a rom-com, I'd love to do a rom-com," he jokes. "Yeah, sign me up." If you ask me, Dónal has all the sharp edges that an actor needs to play a convincing Charlie, but he can also lean into his romantic, softer side. And his performances are always so nuanced!

EMILY HENRY FOLLOWED DÓNAL INSTAGRAM WHAT https://t.co/rqhkLxutvu pic.twitter.com/e0Rh0rx9ro — bella (@sevandrec) May 4, 2026 Well, I was thrilled to learn that Emily Henry apparently followed Dónal Finn on Instagram (I have since checked for myself, and I am able to confirm that, yes, she did follow him). Now, following someone on social media definitely doesn't mean he's been cast in the film, but it's fun to know that the author knows who he is! And, listen, if she likes what she sees, maybe he will join the Emily Henry Cinematic Universe...

Other names thrown around for Charlie Lastra include Paul Anthony Kelly from Love Story, Theo James, David Corenswet, Manny Jacinto, and Jonah Hauer-King, all of whom I'd love to see in the role. So far, we've seen Tom Blyth onscreen as Alex in People We Meet on Vacation (opposite Emily Bader as Poppy) and we'll see Patrick Schwarzenegger step into the role of Gus in Beach Read (opposite Phoebe Dynevor as January). Who would you like to see in the new Emily Henrymovies?

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Emily Henry and movie news. While we're waiting for Beach Read and Book Lovers to hit our screens, Here's Our Taylor Swift Album For Every Emily Henry Book.