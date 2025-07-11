Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom might have had total sparks, but the couple has called it quits after nearly 10 years together. My S.O. will probably tell you that I randomly belt out, "Baby you're a firework" several times a day because I can't get enough of the way Katy Perry actively encourages people to be their full selves. It's something she strives to do in her career and personal life as evidenced by her 9-year public relationship with the actor Orlando Bloom. Yes, the same man who deliciously played Legolas in The Lord of the Rings and Will Turner in The Pirates of the Caribbean.

But in 2025, these two called off their relationship, and it just proves how dedicated they are to going after the lives they want. (And we're wishing them the best!).

Here's the latest news on Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship — & breakup.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair June 2025 Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry called it quits in the summer of 2025 — and Orlando posted a family photo after the couple confirmed the breakup. I'm so relieved to see they're all smiles! March 2025 On February 27, 2025, Blue Origin announced that Katy Perry was joining the New Shepard NS-31 crew — alongside an all-female crew including iconic journalist, Gayle King — heading to space...like actual factual outer space. While that fact is shocking to nearly everyone (just look at the comments section on the Instagram announcement), we could only imagine what that conversation with husband-to-be, Orlando Bloom was like. However, Katy Perry just gave us a peak into her decision making process — including what her fiancé thinks about it all. On March 3, 2025, Katy told The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM that she and Orlando "respect each other so much" so they "want to get input from each other." "He is also all about the journey," she said. "That's one thing, I really, really admire about him — he's a seeker."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV September 2024 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took the "'black" carpet at the 2024 VMA Awards, and they looked better than ever! Katy bared her body in a frayed, white two-piece look that only she could pull off, while Orlando rocked an all-black outfit to let her ensemble shine. And while they looked great, Katy had a very relatable mom moment during an interview. She looked into the screen and told her daughter Daisy not to stay up too late and to "eat your broccoli," noting that it's Daisy's first time watching MTV ever! Adorable! Orlando then introduced Katy before her VMA Vanguard Award performance. He said, "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katherine Hudson." He continued by elaborating on Katy's many successes and how proud he is of her. Then, post-performance (wow, that aerial work was INCREDIBLE), Orlando presented the actual Moon Person to Katy. While Katy rattled off the usual thank you's (her label, her team, her parents), there was one "thank you" that really stood out among the rest. When thanking her husband, she said, "Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated, and doing the dishes." Stars — they really are just like us! Shortly after her electrifying VMA Vanguard Award performance, Kate Perry explained how much her stepson Flynn helped her piece together parts of her album 143. She chatted with Audacy about his contributions, but made it known her family doesn't obsess over her music like fans."They've had enough of me. I mean, they're fine, but like...my family, they're telling me to move or take the trash out," she said. Flynn's the only one who truly offers tangible feedback. She said, "He's got good taste" and "loves this song called 'All the Love,'" on 143. Out of everything Katy's written, it's one of her "favorite songs."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images April 2024 The couple attended the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Event in April 2024 and looked elegant in their black-tie outfits. As far as their then-wedding plans were concerned, Katy Perry shared what she plans to do once she leaves American Idol. Per Parade, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat." February 2023 Orlando also revealed to Flaunt that things can be challenging for the couple. He said, "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity." May 2022 Appearing on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, Katy got real about her and Orlando attending therapy together. "We love it because it keeps us in tune...and so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small," she said. We love a couple who attends therapy together!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety January 2022 Orlando showed his support for Katy when she was in Las Vegas for her residency. He shared a goofy picture of him BTS with her on Instagram and wrote, "There’s a new act on the #vegas strip @katyperry so proud of you. Let’s all go #play 🍄🚀 HNY❤️," as his caption. September 2021 When Katy Perry accepted a prestigious award at Variety's Power of Women in 2021, she gave a heartfelt message that spoke of the two greatest loves in her life — Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy. "[Orlando's] an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy — a future powerful woman. I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness..." January 2021 And when Katy Perry performed during Joe Biden's inauguration, Orlando was right there cheering her on! He gleefully shared a BTS clip of her on Instagram and wrote, "One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love ❤️ One proud partner here with a tear of joy 🇺🇸🎆🙏." BRB, I have to grab tissues. August 2020

At the end of the summer in 2020, UNICEF posted a photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom holding their newborn's hand on Instagram to announce she'd arrived. The organization told fans via their caption that the couple were overjoyed about their daughter's birth. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the organization shared in its caption. Orlando couldn't help but gush over his little girl during a brief virtual appearance for The Ellen Show. He said, "...she sort of looked like a bit like my mum so then I got a little bit confused because Katy's breast feeding this mini-me/my mum/who’s she going to look like next."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images April 2020 The video for "Never Worn White" seemed to hint at the gender of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby, but the singer officially confirmed it on an Instagram post promoting her single "Daisies." She wrote, "🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼," in her caption and the crowd went wild! March 2020 Katy Perry revealed that she and Orlando were expecting their first baby together in March! She shared a brief video clip of her single "Never Worn White" on Instagram and basically let fans know she was pregnant. It's hard to miss her soul-deep smile and glow. February 2020 Things carried on as usual for the couple with Katy sharing a snapshot of the two on Instagram. They were celebrating a year of being engaged and her caption reads, "one year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution... and definitely never a dull moment 😜." December 2019 While the couple were never in a rush to have a wedding, they ultimately decided to push things back as reported by US Weekly. A source told the outlet, "They changed the timing due to the location they want," and that makes sense. Planning a wedding often involves making sure venues, caterers, and more will be available during the time a couple is thinking about getting married.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton August 2019 Orlando stopped by the Today show in 2019 and told Willie Geist, "It’s important to me that we are aligned — I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again..." June 2019 It wasn't long before people began wondering what Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding plans were, but the two have never been in a rush to walk down the aisle. Instead, Katy had this to say during an appearance on KISS Breakfast With Tom & Daisy, "One step at a time. Definitely trying to lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is like a big deal." March 2019

They moved in together right after getting engaged and this seemed to work better for everyone. A source told People, "Since they are engaged, it was just a natural step for them to live together." February 2019

Katy happily took to Instagram to give fans a close-up look at her engagement ring from Orlando. She wrote, "full bloom" as her caption so there was no mistaking that she and Orlando were taking their relationship to the next step. Katy opened up about how his proposal went when she appeared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp a few months later. "It was Valentine's Day...[Orlando]'s, like, clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I was like 'Ah, sh—t, something is going down,'" she happily shared.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images December 2018 In a hilarious turn of events, Katy Perry found herself winning a date with Orlando Bloom after she outbid an eager fan during the One Love Malibu Festival charity auction. A fan account on Instagram shared a video of the Katy saying, "You can do a motorcycle ride with him to a lunch destination to have lunch with Orlando freaking Bloom. That also means that when you are on the motorcycle with him you’re holding him in a way that I am not excited about." Honestly, same Katy. September 2018 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appeared on their first red carpet together at The Global Ocean Gala and looked stunning. Elle even reported the two took a picture with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. April 2018 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen spending more time together after a break. The singer shared an Instagram photo of them greeting Pope Francis and showing their support for The Cura Foundation with her fans. February 2017 Sadly the couple broke up in 2017 and this caused their reps to release a statement to People in order to control any narratives that may have stemmed from it. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the statement said. Two sources gave different reasons for their split, but E! News reported that an insider said, "They did discuss a future together during their relationship. They had an enormous amount of love for one another." Despite their breakup, Orlando Bloom insisted there wasn't anything horrible about their breakup in his Elle UK interview. "It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images August 2016 One half of this lovely duo was spotted in the nude during another vacation and it’s an understatement to say the pics went viral. While Katy chose to don a bikini, Orlando decided to let loose — literally — and those sneaky paparazzi captured him in all of his glory. He told Elle UK in 2017, “We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free.” May 2016 Right before the summer of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their relationship via Instagram . As evidenced by her caption, “We cannes’t,” the couple were enjoying the bliss of being in Cannes, France at the time. February 2016 Orlando introduced Katy to his son with Miranda Kerr, Flynn. A source revealed to People that the two attended the birthday party of Robert Downey, Jr.'s son at the time. "They were laughing, playing music and joking around with Flynn...Katy looked very comfortable at the kids party," according to the source. January 2016 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 while attending an afterparty once the Golden Globes ended. Per People , the “Firework” singer bonded with an American Idol contestant and excitedly shared how her paths crossed with Orlando. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that my burger,’” she recalled. Orlando later revealed a little more about that moment when talking to The Times in 2018. He revealed he wasn’t really aware of her work before meeting her.

Do you think Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting married soon? Let us know in the comments and follow the conversation on Facebook!

This post has been updated.