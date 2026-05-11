If you're wondering if Taylor Swift is as nice as she seems, I can tell you firsthand she definitely is. Here's how it went down when I got to meet her.

At the beginning of December 2025, a handful of editors and journalists were invited to a private screening of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Documentary (which you can stream on Disney+ now). We got to sit down with Taylor, watch the first two episodes, and then literally meet her

Taylor Swift & I fangirled over Tree Paine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haley Sprankle (@haysprank) When it was my turn to go up and meet her, I had to stop by, tell Tree [Paine, Taylor's publicist] how much of a fan I am, and without even missing a beat, Taylor was like, "Oh my God, I know, right? I can't wait to watch a biopic where Amy Adams plays Tree." (This has been an online fan cast for a very long time). We were giggling, and then Taylor told me she liked my outfit. Yes, I will be wearing this for the rest of eternity and all time. After that, I wish her a happy Sagittarius season cause I know we're both Sag girlies, and I told her, I just recently turned 30. Then she literally looks at me and goes, "Oh my God, you're still such a baby," which is everything a 30 year old wants to hear! I really, really love her for that.

And then Taylor got so excited about her engagement to Travis Kelce! From there, we took our picture. Obviously, I'm riding that high of getting like actual compliments from Taylor Swift. And before I left, I just wanted to congratulate her on this awesome documentary and everything she's had going on recently, including her engagement, but before I could even get the word "engagement" out, she was literally like, "Oh my God, I know, I'm getting married!" And it was just so pure and so genuine and so joyous, and I just really loved seeing Taylor that happy. It was just so adorable to see like what talking about Travis and her relationship brought out of her. And looking at my pictures and other editors and journalists' pictures, like she's clearly showing off that ring and showing off that joy. And all I have to say is if this is how happy she is in her fiancée era, I really can't wait to see the joy she brings to her wifey era.

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