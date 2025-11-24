Spoilers for Wicked: For Good ahead!

Wicked fans have been waiting decades for their favorite musical to be adapted for the big screen. On November 21, Wicked: For Good flew into theaters, bringing an end to the story starring Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Ariana Grande. But if you went in without knowing anything about the stage production, then you were probably taken aback by quite a few surprises. (Don't worry, I've seen the show, and I've never gotten over the surprise!).

In case you need a refresher, here's exactly what happened at the end of Wicked: For Good.

What happens at the end of Wicked: For Good? The end of Wicked: For Good intertwines the story with The Wizard of Oz, introducing us to characters and events we've known since childhood, just from a totally different perspective. After Fiyero escapes the Emerald City with Elphaba, leaving Glinda behind (mind you, this is after Fiyero and Glinda's wedding gets destroyed), Glinda recommends the Wizard and Madame Morrible start a rumor about Elphie's sister Nessarose. That way, she'll return to the Emerald City and they can capture her. Now, of course Madame Morrible takes things a step further and conjures a twister, bringing Dorothy into Oz and killing Nessa in the process. Elphaba and Glinda fight at the scene of the accident about how their actions harmed one another; Glinda influenced the accident while Elphie "stole" Fiyero. But when the girls' meetup turns out to be a trap, Fiyero arrives to help Elphaba escape, and despite Glinda's pleas, he's taken out to a field and tortured. Overcome with grief, Elphaba enacts another spell to save him (just like she did with Boq, turning him into the Tin Man), and vows to do "No Good Deed" ever again since everyone ends up hurt or dead.

Universal Pictures As the Ozians sing about killing Elphaba, Glinda finally realizes how much the Wizard manipulated them. She sets off to find Elphie, and the two best friends share one final heart to heart where they apologize — before Dorothy and her three companions arrive. While Glinda watches from a hidden closet, Dorothy throws water on Elphaba to melt her and runs off with the flying broom. Glinda cradles Elphie's hat (which was originally her own grandmother's hat, remember?) before the Chief Flying Monkey, Chistery, walks up and finally speaks! Emboldened by the memory of her friend and Chistery's bravery, Glinda races back to the Emerald City (turns out, she was the one on the horse in the beginning of the first Wicked movie). She sends the Wizard back to earth and locks Madame Morrible up, once and for all stepping into her role as a Good and Fair ruler of Oz.

Where does Elphaba go at the end of Wicked: For Good? Universal Pictures While Glinda mourns the loss of her best friend (and realizes she finally has access to the Grimmerie), we're all let in on a secret: Elphaba faked her death with the help of Fiyero, who turned out to be the Scarecrow! Hand in hand, and hidden from all of Oz, Elphie and Fiyero set off for The Place Beyond Oz. It's a really beautiful desert landscape with the sun in the distance, and even if it's sparse, Elphie and Fiyero are finally free. In a final memory of their time together, Glinda thinks back on a scene the movies keep showing us. The whole friend group — Glinda, Elphaba, Boq, Nessa, and Fiyero — is hanging out in a poppy field, and as Glinda and Elphaba take in the sunset, Glinda leans over and whispers something in Elphie's ear, which serves as the perfect callback to the original Broadway artwork. It was my favorite shot in the whole movie, and I wouldn't have it any other way!

What does the ending of Wicked: For Good mean? Universal Pictures All in all, the ending of Wicked: For Good doesn't only serve as a way to wrap up every plot line; it also shows just how much each character messed up, how much they forgave each other, and how much their friendships changed them forever. It's a truly beautiful story and I can't wait to see it again.

