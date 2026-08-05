There is one show on everybody's lips right now: Apple TV's Widow's Bay! (Even Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly from Netflix's Ransom Canyon are recommending it). The thriller mystery show had everyone on the edge of their seats, and even though the finale aired mid-June it's never too late to tune in. So while we wait for Widow's Bay season 2, consider this the only guide you need.

Here's everything you need to know about Widow's Bay, streaming now on Apple TV.

Is Widow's Bay worth watching? Apple TV Well, whether a show is worth watching is totally up to each viewer, but Widow's Bay has gotten some great reviews. The show has an 8.1 out of 10-star ratings on IMDb and a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Consider this an official recommendation!

Will there be a season 2 of Widow's Bay? Apple TV Yes, Apple TV renewed Widow's Bay for a season 2 in June of 2026. “Season 2 is about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” said Katie Dippold, the show's creator and showrunner. “From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew, and the entire team have created,” said Apple TV's Head of Programming Matt Cherniss. “It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.” We don't have a Widow's Bay season 2 release date quite yet but hopefully we'll be able to tune in in 2027 or 2028.

Who's in the Widow's Bay cast? Apple TV The Widow's Bay cast has some incredible names. You'll see Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me) as Tom, Kate O'Flynn (My Lady Jane) as Patricia, Kevin Carroll (The Walking Dead) as Bechir, Dale Dickey (Iron Man 3) as Rosemary, Stephen Root (King of the Hill) as Wyck, and Kingston Rumi Southwick as Evan.

Where can I watch Widow's Bay? Apple TV You can stream the show on Apple TV right now.

Is Widow's Bay based on a real island? Apple TV No, Widow's Bay isn't actually a real island. Katie Dippold has always loved New England, and actually used Stephen King as inspiration when developing the environment. “I really wanted to tap into that Stephen King atmosphere,” she says (via People). “And then also, a couple years ago, I went to this diner in Marblehead, Mass. It's called the Driftwood, and it was just everything you could possibly want." "It was off the sea. There's just big coffee mugs with old stains and locals in flannel shirts talking about the day," she continues. "It was very cozy and very lived in, and I just never wanted to leave. It was out of a Stephen King book.”

How many Widow's Bay episodes are there? Apple TV There are 10 episodes in Widow's Bay season 1, which you can watch on Apple TV now. Here's the breakdown: Season 1, Episode 1 "Welcome to Widow's Bay" premiered on Apple TV on April 29, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on April 29, 2026 Season 1, Episode 2 "Lodging" premiered on Apple TV on April 29, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on April 29, 2026 Season 1, Episode 3 "The Inaugural Swim" premiered on Apple TV on May 6, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on May 6, 2026 Season 1, Episode 4 "Beach Reads" premiered on Apple TV on May 13, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on May 13, 2026 Season 1, Episode 5 "What to Expect on Your Trip" premiered on Apple TV on May 20, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on May 20, 2026 Season 1, Episode 6 "Our History" premiered on Apple TV on May 27, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on May 27, 2026 Season 1, Episode 7 "Seasickness" premiered on Apple TV on May 27, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on May 27, 2026 Season 1, Episode 8 "Your Baggage" premiered on Apple TV on June 3, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on June 3, 2026 Season 1, Episode 9 "Emergency Shelter" premiered on Apple TV on June 10, 2026

premiered on Apple TV on June 10, 2026 Season 1, Episode 10 "We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!" premiered on Apple TV on June 17, 2026

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