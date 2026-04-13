Get ready for more laughs, tears, and thrills with Apple TV+'s new lineup of TV shows and movies heading to the streaming platform this month. These upcoming originals offer everything from blood-pumping suspense to heartfelt novel adaptations perfectly suited for the small screen.

Here are the best shows and movies coming to Apple TV+ this April.

Apple TV+ Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 — Airing on Apple TV+ Now Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors leans all the way into the chaos—and consequences—of a double life that was never meant to last. Jon Hamm returns as the ultra-polished hedge fund manager who, after quietly unraveling in Season 1, found an unlikely thrill (and sense of control) in robbing the very people he once socialized with. What started as a desperate side hustle has now snowballed into something far riskier—and way more addictive.

Apple TV+ Outcome — Watch on Apple TV+ April 10 Who's ready to watch Keanu Reeves in his most challenging and complex role yet? Raises both hands. This Jonah Hill-directed film casts Reeves as a beloved Hollywood movie star who has it all, at least according to the general public. But internally, he's grappling with hidden personal demons and a lifestyle that has cost him his career, his friendships, and his family. For five years, he has managed to escape the public eye. Yet while attempting a return to Hollywood, he has to clean up his act and make several apologies along the way, unless he wants to get canceled and lose his acclaim as a cinema legend. With Cameron Diaz and Jonah Hill rounding out the cast, this one is going to be a hit.

Apple TV+ Margo's Got Money Troubles — Watch on Apple TV+ April 15 Based on the best-selling novel by Rufi Thorpe, Margo's Got Money Troubles centers on a young woman (portrayed by Elle Fanning) who is trying to raise a child on her own while dealing with an empty wallet. She's willing to go to desperate measures to make ends meet, but not without losing her sanity along the way. The series has a rich ensemble cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Nick Offerman, and Greg Kinnear.

Apple TV+ Criminal Record — Watch on Apple TV+ April 22 Get ready for a chilling second season of fan-favorite Apple TV+ original Criminal Record. The British series returns with Peter Capaldi as Detective Daniel Hegarty alongside Cush Jumbo as rival officer June Lenker. When a young man is stabbed at a political rally, the two are forced into an uneasy alliance to uncover what really happened. Catch the gripping latest season starting April 22.

Apple TV+ Widow's Bay — Watch on Apple TV+ April 29 Anyone else obsessed with the horror-comedy genre? If this is your cup of tea, this one should be at the top of your watchlist. The 10-episode series stars The Beast In Me's Matthew Rhys as town mayor Tom, a man on a mission to revive his ailing community and transform it into a thriving tourist destination. But with growing local belief that their town is cursed, the mayor's plan is at serious risk. What happens when those old ghost stories start playing out across this seemingly picture-perfect coastal landscape? Find out in this Apple TV+ original that delivers the ideal mix of chills and sharp wit.

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This post has been updated.