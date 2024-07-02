14 Reactions To 'My Lady Jane' That Made Me Actually LOL
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
My Lady Jane is one of the most fun TV shows of 2024. It's perfect for fans of The Buccaneers and Jane Austen. It's nothing but romance, fantasy, and really beautiful costumes. Plus the fact that Edward Bluemel & Emily Bader are MAGIC together is just the cherry on top. I had a blast watching every single episode, and so did the rest of the internet! I couldn't pass up the opportunity to share these hilarious reactions to My Lady Jane.
My Lady Jane without context pic.twitter.com/99uYG7Alkv— Vale 🇮🇹 (@Vale_391) June 30, 2024
I was definitely not expecting Guildford to be an Ethian but it did add a certain Shrek-like quality to the series.
guildford and jane serving the "going from annoying each other to death to becoming annoying to everyone else because of how much they love each other" dynamic yes yes that's exactly my sh*t 😌— Giada Federica; 🐺 polin × my lady jane era (@lupainthenorth) June 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/TkgU2Sq5Tl
Enemies to lovers fans, our time is now!
people moaning about colourblind casting and historical inaccuracies in my lady jane when the show is a romcom fantasy that heavily involves animorphs pic.twitter.com/8f0bmZzrPk— poppy (@notthatpoppy) June 28, 2024
People love to complain FOR NO REASON.
I’ve been patient twenty long years and My Lady Jane cured my Ella Enchanted nostalgia in the first ten minutes of the first episode. pic.twitter.com/LhoZbVcIfv— haley hope ⛲️🦔 (@haleyhopegill) June 27, 2024
A prince and an outspoken, confident woman fall for each other? Horses? Capes and swords and daggers? Say no more.
My Lady Jane proves that you can in 8 eps introduce 2 lead characters, their families, and a world full of side characters with their own plots-while also selling the romance, prolonging the hea, AND even sparing time for sex set to modern music without rushing the story— 🧚🏽 (@ADropOfMagic) June 30, 2024
Tension, excellent writing, lovable characters. Oh we are SO back!
experiencing episode 3 of my lady jane as an enemies/ annoyances-to-lovers enthusiast#myladyjane pic.twitter.com/1XL1MpwWcb— C. (@simpforilcey) June 29, 2024
It's always a good day when we can watch My Lady Jane.
Rewatching #MyLadyJane isn't enough.— Bex watches My Lady Jane (@whatsabex10) July 1, 2024
I need it downloaded into my brain and constantly projected onto my eyelids when I sleep or even when I blink.pic.twitter.com/d6uc6cSwNq
Thankfully we can rewatch the show as many times as we want. And yet, I still want more!
finished watching ep 3 of my lady jane and good lord this little girl is my mvp need to pretend you have a deadly disease? gotchu fam. need to get rid of ancient man ur sister married for money? hold my pear i’ll get the job done pic.twitter.com/z5Qkgk9EQB— elle ✨ (@elletangerine) June 30, 2024
Little sisters truly make the world go round.
*twirling my hair, kicking my feet, blushing like a school girl at prom*#MyLadyJane pic.twitter.com/j2FTEwc0yY— Bex watches My Lady Jane (@whatsabex10) June 28, 2024
If I'm honest, every episode had me swooning.
What girls What girls— Bex watches My Lady Jane (@whatsabex10) July 1, 2024
get: really want:
Massive backlog Massive library
at work in Constantinople#MyLadyJane pic.twitter.com/4kJtZ54IIg
Oh to quit our day jobs and wander a magical countryside instead.
I'm a different person now, having watched eight episodes of MY LADY JANE (and her horse husband)https://t.co/9TQutRKy0q https://t.co/72H0JPVkGJ— Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) June 28, 2024
I'm truly convinced My Lady Jane has altered my brain chemistry!
Jane saying that she would be ready to d!e if she could think about him being safe, giving him a chance to live was giving her strength and then both of them ending up across each other's execution 😭#MyLadyJane https://t.co/C9uNCxLgCD pic.twitter.com/S8uXeX1Q0a— Bex watches My Lady Jane (@whatsabex10) June 30, 2024
This series truly had me feeling ALL the emotions...
Stab me with that 🗡 it would hurt less#MyLadyJane pic.twitter.com/PYU8RzMEOF— Bex watches My Lady Jane (@whatsabex10) July 1, 2024
...including pain.
They knew we were in desperate need for an iconic love story with unspeakable chemistry and they said: don't worry we are on our way.#MyLadyJane pic.twitter.com/oOp1Tzc5C1— Bex watches My Lady Jane (@whatsabex10) June 28, 2024
Dare I say, Jane and Guildford saved romance.
All episodes of My Lady Jane are available to stream on Prime Video! Check out our interviews with the cast on TikTok.
Lead image via Jonathan Prime/Prime Video
