The Best Apple TV+ Shows & Movies Coming This Summer 2026

Once you've made your way through our summer romance watchlist, it's time to get geared up for all the amazing television coming to Apple TV+! Even though we're still awaiting official date for the highly anticipated release of Jessica Chastain'sThe Savant — there is still PLENTY to be excited about, with some of these incredible shows already streaming. Here are all the upcoming premieres you need to know about. (Plus, we've thrown in some early September movies while we're at it!).

Scroll for what's new this summer on Apple TV+!

Lucky — Coming July 15, 2026 Apple TV Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey star in Lucky, a sleek new Apple TV+ crime thriller based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel. The limited series follows Lucky (Taylor-Joy), a con artist forced to run for her life when a massive heist goes wrong and her husband Cary (Starkey) disappears with the cash. Executive produced by Taylor-Joy and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, the star-studded drama also features Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. It has all the ingredients of a perfect summer watch

Ted Lasso, Season 4 — Coming August 5, 2026 Apple TV The folksy wisdom of Coach Lasso returns to Apple TV+ on August 5. In Ted Lasso Season 4, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) makes a surprise return to Richmond to take on a brand-new challenge: coaching a second-division women's football team. Featuring the return of beloved stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Brett Goldstein, this highly anticipated 10-episode season is the perfect, heartwarming addition to your late-summer watchlist.

The Dink — Coming July 24, 2026 Apple TV Jake Johnson stars as a washed-up tennis pro forced to break a sacred vow in The Dink, premiering July 24. To save his father's (Ed Harris) country club and heal an old injury, Dusty (Johnson) must embrace the enemy: pickleball. Produced by Ben Stiller and featuring an all-star cast including Mary Steenburgen, Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, and real-life tennis star Andy Roddick, this clever comedy is a hilarious tribute to the underdog spirit and the growing paddle sport phenomenon.

Trying — Now Streaming Apple TV If you loved the cozy, heartwarming vibes of Ted Lasso or Gilmore Girls, then you absolutely need to add Trying to your watchlist! This highly underrated British comedy-drama is hands down one of the best things on Apple TV+. We spent the first few seasons falling in love with Nikki and Jason (played by the incredibly charming Esther Smith and Rafe Spall) as they navigated the chaotic, emotional rollercoaster of the adoption process. But brace yourselves, because season 4 takes us on a massive six-year time jump! Now, they are seasoned parents dealing with the ultimate test: raising teenagers. I am completely obsessed with watching them navigate their daughter Princess's sudden desire to connect with her birth mother, and I need to know how this beautiful, dysfunctional family is going to hold it all together. It is the perfect, comforting watch to curl up with after a long day. Trying stars Esther Smith, Rafe Spall, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, Scarlett Rayner, and Cooper Turner.

The Savant — Coming July 2026 Apple TV Jessica Chastain executive produces and stars in The Savant, a tense new Apple TV+ limited series inspired by the true story of a woman operating in the shadows of the internet. The thriller follows Jodi (Chastain), an undercover investigator who infiltrates online extremist groups to stop domestic terrorists before they can strike. Also starring Nnamdi Asomugha and Pablo Schreiber, this gripping eight-episode series explores the terrifying realities of digital radicalization and the heavy personal toll paid by those trying to stop it.

Silo, Season 3 — Now Streaming Ready to go back underground? Season three of Silo is officially here to answer our biggest questions about how humanity ended up in the deep. This season of the Apple TV+ sci-fi favorite splits its narrative: in the present, Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is dealing with major memory loss after surviving her cleaning, while a new crisis threatens what’s left of the Silo. Simultaneously, we're finally getting the ultimate origin story. In the "Before Times," we follow journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) as they uncover the terrifying conspiracy that led to the creation of the silos in the first place

There's No Place Like Home Snoopy — Coming July 31, 2026 Apple TV Mark your calendars for a major dose of nostalgia! On July 31, Apple TV+ is dropping Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy, an all-new animated special inspired by Charles M. Schulz’s classic comic strip. When Snoopy's legendary red doghouse accidentally gets sold at a yard sale, he loses his ultimate creative sanctuary—and his absolute favorite things. To rescue his buddy from heartbreak, Charlie Brown organizes a neighborhood-wide quest to bring the doghouse back where it belongs. Boasting the voice talents of Riley Vargas and Terry McGurrin, this charming, lighthearted special is the perfect summer-weekend watch for kids and kids-at-heart alike.

Women in Blue (Las Azules), Season 2 — Coming August 12, 2026 Apple TV Apple TV+'s hit Spanish-language thriller Women in Blue (Las Azules) is back for season two on August 12. Led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori, the new season follows the "Azules" as they investigate a murdered student activist, uncovering a conspiracy linked to Mexico's tragic 1968 student massacre. Torn between their duties and a system riddled with corruption, María (Mori), Valentina (Natalia Téllez), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), and Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) must decide what they are willing to sacrifice to stop a vigilante killer

May Day — Coming September 4, 2026 Apple TV If you love Deadpool-style laughs mixed with high-stakes action, Apple TV's upcoming original film Mayday needs to be on your radar. Dropping September 4, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds as a cocky Navy pilot who crash-lands in the Russian wilderness during the Cold War. To make it out alive, he’s forced to strike an unlikely alliance with an eccentric ex-KGB agent (Kenneth Branagh). Written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, this action-comedy promises sharp wit, explosive stunts, and a hilarious bromance. With a supporting cast that includes Maria Bakalova and David Morse, it’s the perfect blockbuster-scale movie to kick off your Labor Day weekend.

Last Seen — Coming September 9, 2026 Apple TV Apple TV’s upcoming Australian thriller Last Seen is bound to be your next mystery obsession. Based on Ryan David Jahn’s award-winning novel The Dispatcher, the six-part series stars Gotham Award winner Patrick Brammall (Colin from Accounts) as Ian Ridley, a former police detective whose life completely shattered 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, vanished without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, Ian has only survived the intervening decade on a single, stubborn hope: that his daughter is still alive. When he answers a frantic, fleeting distress call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, Ian will stop at nothing to track her down and piece his broken family back together. The atmospheric, high-stakes drama also stars Maxine Peake, Brendan Cowell, and Daniel Henshall.

Which new TV show are you excited to watch in 2026? Make sure to follow us on TikTok and Facebook for more TV exclusives.