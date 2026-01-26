Why ‘Wild Cherry’ Is the New Psychological Thriller ‘Big Little Lies’ Fans Have Been Waiting For

BBC's new show Wild Cherry isn't your average psychological drama show, which makes it perfect for anyone who prefers their TV to hook them from the very beginning. Lorna and Juliet are longtime BFFs who seemingly have an unbreakable bond. Seriously, these two have done and seen it all together, and they have the sort of enviable connection where it genuinely feels like nothing in the world can tear them apart…until one day, it does.

The thing is, Lorna and Juliet are both raising teenage daughters who also become inseparable besties. But everything comes to a halt when Juliet and Lorna’s daughters get involved in a horrific scandal within their private school that has the daughters pitted against one another. This leads to a tragic rift between Lorna and Juliet, who feel as though they have no choice but to “pick sides.” What happens when your once unbreakable bond begins to crack, bit by bit? And can it be restored? Tis the question, indeed…

If this psychological drama sounds like your cup of tea, read on to learn more juicy details about the gripping new series Wild Cherry headed to BBC.

Who stars in the Wild Cherry drama? The highly anticipated new series has a remarkable ensemble, with fresh new talents and seasoned familiar faces alike. Some of the cast members include, but are not limited to, Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin), Imogen Faires (Marcella), Eve Best (House of Dragon), and Isabelle Allen (Les Misérables).



Where can I watch the drama show Wild Cherry? BBC Yes, the series is available for streaming on iPlayer and BBC1 after its premiere in November 2025.

What is the BBC drama Wild Cherry about? BBC The show, which focuses on the messier aspects of mother-daughter relationship dynamics as the mothers and daughters begin to experience a rift in their friendships, has been compared to several acclaimed dramas. These include, but are not limited to Big Little Lies, The White Lotus, Adolescence, and Little Fires Everywhere.

What Else Do We Need To Know About Wild Cherry? BBC According to the director of the heartwrenching new series, Lindsay Salt, we’re in for quite the chaotic adventure when it comes to Wild Cherry. She revealed in an interview with Good Housekeeping, “This powerful and compelling new drama from Nicôle Lecky taps into the fears and concerns of all parents, exploring what lies beneath the surface of two families’ supposed perfect lives and how a scandal can ripple through a community with long-lasting effects. I’m thrilled that Nicôle has chosen to write her second drama series for the BBC, working alongside the team at Firebird and I’m excited to see her vision come to life.”

