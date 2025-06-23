I'm already obsessed.
BBC's New Period Family Drama 'California Avenue' Is 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Meets 'Ginny & Georgia'
It doesn't matter if Bridgerton season 4 won't come out for another year — period drama fans are feasting right now! Thanks to shows like My Brilliant Career and The Lady's Companion, we're getting more than enough high regency romance. But if you're missing the carefree, vibey thrills of Daisy Jones & The Six, then I have the perfect show for you: BBC's new drama California Avenue.
Here's everything we know about California Avenue, coming to BBC soon.
Where can I watch California Avenue?
California Avenue will be coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One soon — and hopefully PBS Masterpiece Classics!
How many episodes are there?
There will be six episodes total in California Avenue, and they'll all be 60 minutes long.
What is California Avenue about?
From writer and director Hugo Blick, this family drama takes place in a 1970s caravan park in the English countryside. Life is all sunshine and roses until Lela arrives with her 11-year-old daughter, looking for safety. Of course, the 1970s carefree atmosphere is totally giving Daisy Jones & The Six, but the mother-daughter storyline also reminds me of Ginny & Georgia.
“Over the past few decades, whether through comedy, political dramas or even a western, I’ve looked to explore what television fiction can be," Hugo says in a statement to BBC. "California Avenue is an exploration of the people who inspired me to want to do this.”
“In California Avenue, Hugo has conjured a world of precious relationships and unexpected revelations, all delivered with a big, big heart and generous humour. If you ever needed reminding of Hugo’s incredible range as a storyteller, look no further," adds executive producer and Drama Republic co-founder Greg Brenman. This is definitely one show you won't want to miss.
Who's in the California Avenue cast?
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI/Eamonn M. McCormack/Neilson Barnard/Kate Green/Getty Images
The California Avenue cast is actually crazy. Here's who we'll see in the show:
- Erin Doherty as Lela: a woman on the run with her daughter.
- Bill Nighy as Jerry: Lela's father.
- Helena Bonham Carter as Eddie: Lela's mother.
- Tom Burke as Cooper: a showman outcast.
Where is California Avenue filming?
The show will film in and around Hertfordshire in England.
Are you excited for California Avenue? If you're still missing Daisy, check out Daisy Jones & The Six Season 2 Could Actually Happen, Thanks To Stevie Nicks for more!