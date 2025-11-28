Jameela Jamil's New BBC Legal Drama Will Fill The 'Suits' Void In Your Life

Jameela Jamil, the effortlessly witty British actress known for her roles in The Good Place and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is set to guest-star in The Split Up, a six-part legal drama from the BBC. The story and characters are all developed by Ursula Rani Sarma.

Details about Jamil's role in The Split Up are still being kept a major secret, but we do at least know that her appearance has been confirmed. Her presence will add some more edge and charisma to the intense world that we already have in The Split Up. She's got a serious knack for bringing emotional depth to a show, no matter what type of character she plays. Let's get into it!

Here's everything you need to know about Jameela Jamil's new legal drama, coming to BBC soon.

What is The Split Up about? The series takes place in Manchester and is about Kishan Law, a British South Asian family firm. As the firm navigates high-stakes legal cases, the family's loyalties and success are tested, and secrets threaten to be spilled. Nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems. The show promises to expand on the original series with new storylines and fresh faces. It is a spin-off of Abi Morgan's legal drama, The Split, starring Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, and Annabel Scholey. The Split was produced by Sister in association with Little Chick. The third and final season premiered on April 4, 2022. Morgan is returning as an executive producer on The Split Up, along with Rani Sarma, Jane Featherstone, and Bryony Arnold.

Where is The Split Up filming? Filming of The Split Up in Manchester is now underway. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Who's in The Split Up cast? View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Press Office (@bbcpressoffice) In a recent picture shared on Instagram, Jamil (who is also an activist and radio host), posed with fellow cast member Ritu Arya, who plays Aria Kishan, the series lead. The photo gives fans their first glimpse of the upcoming collaboration, sparking speculation about the nature of the dynamic between the two characters. Other members of the cast include: Aysha Kala

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Arian Nik

Dimitri Leonidas

Danny Ashok

Mawaan Rizwan

Shalini Peiris

Sindhu Vee

Tom Forbes

Jane Horrocks

Lenny Henry

Is The Split Up worth watching? With The Split Up combining legal showdowns, family dynamics, and top-tier talent, it's looking like drama enthusiasts will have to add this show to their watch list. Whether you're a fan of tense battles in the courtroom or complex familial relationships, Jameela Jamil's guest appearance is just another reason to tune in. Other projects of Jamil's that are currently in the works include a Christmas rom-com titled A Merry Little Ex-Mas, produced by Alicia Silverstone, the movie People We Meet on Vacation, based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Emily Henry, and Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. Jamil got her start in acting on Channel 4, where she hosted a pop culture series from 2009 to 2012.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Split Up!