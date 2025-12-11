Surprise! Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Are Returning For 'Sunrise On The Reaping.'

As soon as the new Hunger Games book and movie, both titled Sunrise on the Reaping, were announced, I started dreaming about the movie cast. After all, the story, which takes place during the 50th Hunger Games and follows Katniss' mentor Haymitch, features double the amount of tributes — that means we're in for some amazing casting announcements! And the cast is literally perfect.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sunrise on the Reaping cast movie it premieres in November 2026.

Who's in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast? The Sunrise on the Reaping cast is one of the best casts of 2026, and I literally can't wait to see all these actors together onscreen. Here's the rundown: Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

as Haymitch Abernathy Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

as Lenore Dove Baird McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

as Maysilee Donner Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee

as Beetee Maya Hawke as Wiress

as Wiress Lili Taylor as Mags

as Mags Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow

as Wyatt Callow Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

as President Snow Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee

as Plutarch Heavensbee Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket

as Effie Trinket Molly McCann as Louella

as Louella Iona Bell as Lou Lou

as Lou Lou Kieran Culkin as Ceaser Flickerman

as Ceaser Flickerman Iris Apatow as Prosperina Trinket

as Prosperina Trinket Edvin Ryding as Vitus

Will Jennifer Lawrence be in Sunrise on the Reaping? Murray Close/Lionsgate It looks like we'll see Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson return to their iconic roles for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, according to Variety. Another unofficial report says they'll film for two days in 2026. This definitely sounds like we're getting that epilogue onscreen!

When can I watch Sunrise on the Reaping? Murray Close/Lionsgate Hugner Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters November 20, 2026.

What is Sunrise On The Reaping about? Amazon The new Hunger Games movie is about 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, who gets thrown in the 50th Hunger Games and has to survive both a poison arena and double the regular amount of tributes. Not to mention President Snow.

Will there be a movie for Sunrise on the Reaping? Jessie Redmond/Prime Yes! Lionsgate announced the movie adaptation for Sunrise on the Reaping on June 6, 2024, the same day the book was announced.

What Hunger Games was Haymitch in? Murray Close/Lionsgate Haymitch won the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, when he was 16 years old. Because it was a Quarter Quell, the Capitol added a twist to the Games: there were 48 tributes instead of 24.

When was Sunrise On The Reaping published? Lionsgate Suzanne Collins' Sunrise On The Reaping was released on March 17, 2025.

Where was the Hunger Games reaping filmed? Murray Close/Lionsgate The Hunger Games was filmed around Asheville, North Carolina. The Reaping itself was filmed in Shelby, near Hildebran, North Carolina.

Stay tuned for more news about the new Hunger Games movie on our Weekend Watch newsletter. Read up on everything you need to know about the book, too!

This post has been updated.