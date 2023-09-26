"The Hunger Games" Stars Jennifer Lawrence And Rachel Zegler Finally Met IRL
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
2023's Fashion Month has had very exciting attendees, including Emma Watson, Stephanie Hsu, and Jenna Ortega. But at Paris Fashion Week's Dior show on September 26, we got to see a celebrity friendship begin between two ladies we've been hoping would meet: Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler!
Both women star as lead ladies within the Hunger Games universe — Jennifer Lawrence plays Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games trilogy and Rachel Zegler stars as Lucy Gray Baird in this year's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes(one of many fall movies we're excited to see).
In the clip Rachel shared to Twitter, they're posing for a picture, Jennifer dressed in a button down and Rachel in a sleeveless dress with a butterfly motif. Despite the noise from the crowd, you can hear Jennifer pretend to scream, "You'll never take my part!" as Rachel erupts into laughter.
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. Image via Lionsgate.
After an acting hiatus, Jennifer Lawrence made her return to the screen with last year's Causeway, followed by this 2023 summer movieNo Hard Feelings. While she may have traded in her Mockingjay pin and signature braid, Jennifer told Variety she'd "totally" return to the Hunger Games universe if given the chance. "If Katniss ever could come back in my life, 100 percent."
The Hunger Games revolutionized young adult literature with how it centered the complexity of themes like family and womanhood, and it showcased a whole new type of heroine that would go on to inspire a whole generation — including Rachel Zeger. "A mother to many," Rachel captioned the video of their meeting. "a mother to Me."
Are you a fan of Jennifer Lawrence and The Hunger Games? Let us know your craziest Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes theory in the comments!
Lead images via Lionsgate
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!