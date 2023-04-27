The New Hunger Games Trailer Is Finally Here And It's More Than We Could Hope For
The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes' Lucy Gray Baird is very different than the protagonist we grew to love from The Hunger Games. While Katniss Everdeen is abrasive and rough around the edges, Lucy Gray is hopeful, enthusiastic, and cheerful. The prequel film, based on Suzanne Collins' book of the same name, hits theaters this November and we finally have a trailer. And yes, we've already watched it multiple times.
Watch The Brand New Trailer For "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes"
The trailer shows us a very different Panem than the one we were introduced to from Katniss' perspective. In The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, only been ten years since the war that obliterated District 13, and you can still see the effects. The aesthetic of the film has a harder grittiness than the original franchise, even if it carries the same bleakness.
But in the midst of it all, Rachel Zegler shines as Lucy Gray Baird. She has a multi-faceted strength, wonder, and defiance that allow her to both fight to win the Games and see the beauty in music and nature at the same time. Her costume is a physical manifestation of this hope, with its airy textures and eye-catching, if faded, colors. She symbolizes goodness, and is a bright spot in a dark and twisted world.
Check out more of our CinemaCon and The Hunger Games coverage to keep up with the world of Panem.
Lead image via Lionsgate/YouTube
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!