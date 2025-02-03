A Surprising 'Yellowstone' Actor Is Narrating The New 'Hunger Games' Audiobook

Any Hunger Games fan will agree that one of the best parts about Catching Fire is that it offers a whole new look at Haymitch Abernathy's character. The mentor (played by Woody Harrelson in the film franchise) won the 2nd Quarter Quell, and the brief mention of his Games totally captured fans' attention, leading to fan art, fanfiction, and even some viral short films. Well, we're finally getting the full story thanks to a brand new Haymitch Hunger Games book, just in time for spring 2025!

Here's everything we know about Sunrise On The Reaping, coming March 2025.

Who's narrating the audiobook? Cam McLeod/Paramount It was confirmed on February 3 that Yellowstone actor Jefferson White will narrate the Sunrise on the Reaping audiobook. “It's an honor to be a small part of a world I’ve loved for so long — Suzanne Collins is a genius and it's equal parts exhilarating and terrifying to be back in Panem," he told People.

See The Official 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Cover Amazon The Sunrise on the Reaping cover was unveiled the morning of October 16 and it's just as beautiful as we hoped! It continues the tradition from the other books of a bold background color with gold and white accents, and I'll admit I was surprised when I first saw the snake and the mockingjay. The snake is obviously a nod to President Snow, and we know that both Lucy Gray Baird and Katniss Everdeen are two songbirds the President was never able to shake. Will Haymitch Abernathy become one as well? In the original books, Haymitch starts out as an angry man with no friends or family who always has a drink in his hand, but by the end of Mockingjay, he's a wise, caring father figure for Katniss — and I'm betting Sunrise on the Reaping will show us plenty of those character traits as he has to make his way through the Hunger Games. One detail on the cover that concerns me is the fact the snake and the songbird are connected, and that a sun sits between them. David Levithan, Scholastic's vice president, publisher, and editorial director told TODAY that just like the other covers, this one features "one of the central themes of the series: how conflicting forces can be connected by their common nature, the songbird and the snake springing from the same source."

When is Sunrise on the Reaping coming out? Lionsgate Sunrise on the Reaping will hit stores on March 18, 2025.

What is the Sunrise on the Reaping going to be about? Scholastic/Instagram The new Hunger Games book is called Sunrise on the Reaping. According to the official announcement, the story will take place 24 years before The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the 50th Games' reaping. While fans had hoped the story would chronicle Haymitch's victory, it wasn't confirmed until October 16. Read the full synopsis below: "As the day dawns on the 50th annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight ... and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

Can you preorder Sunrise on the Reaping? Murray Close/Lionsgate Yes, you can pre-order the book now!

What happened in Haymitch's Hunger Games? Lionsgate As a Quarter Quell, the 50th Hunger Games had a twist. Just like the 75th Hunger Games pulled the tributes from the existing victors, the 50th required double the tributes, meaning Haymitch (who was 16 years old at the time) was one of 48 tributes, not 24. The arena was a breathtaking landscape with a forest, snow-capped mountains, and beautiful flowers. But Haymitch quickly realized the beauty was a trap, and that everything in the arena was poisonous. He was able to outsmart the rest of the competitors, but after he used the forcefield against the other remaining tribute to secure his victory (a move that offended the Capitol), President Snow retaliated by killing his family and his girlfriend.

Is Sunrise on the Reaping about Haymitch? Murray Close/Lionsgate Yes, Sunrise on the Reaping is about Haymitch Abernathy and his win during the 50th Hunger Games.

This post has been updated.