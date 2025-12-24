7 "Rich Girl" Perfumes That Pair Perfectly With Your Winter Cashmere

When can we finally admit that winter perfumes are by far the most extravagant? I adore the cozy blend of Christmas aromas combined with the mystical scent of woodsy pine trees and cedar. Simply magical! There are so many perfumes that are truly lovely for the season, and these seven options are bound to get you the most compliments from your peers.

Who’s ready to smell like a chic winter goddess? Here are all the best winter perfumes to manifest mroe rich girl energy in the new year!

Scroll to see all our favorite winter perfumes this year!

Lush Cherryish Body Spray By Lush You wouldn’t necessarily think of combining cherry and chocolate into a body spray, but the result is oh-so delicious. It’s the merriest scent of the season, and I can’t get enough of this new Lush product.

Cuir Élysées Eau de Parfum By Balmain What do you get when you combine the scent of raspberry with moody leather? Pure sophisticated bliss, that’s what. I’ve never had the pleasure of spritzing on such a classy perfume, and when I wore it at my last Christmas party, I was honestly getting downright annoyed with all the people hounding me with questions over which scent I was wearing. Caution: Wear at your own risk, since Cuir Élysées Eau de Parfum will get you a lot of attention. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!

Nordstrom Sandalwood And Spiced Apricot By Jo Malone When I die, please bury me in this scent. Sorry if that sounds over the top and dramatic, but once you get a whiff of the classy, luxurious, and utterly delicious notes, you’ll understand precisely where I’m coming from. I’ll be gifting this Jo Malone London cologne to my man this Christmas, that’s for sure.

Sephora Cherry Ambition Eau de Parfum With Marshmallow By The 7 Virtues Cherry is in this season, people, and I, for one, can’t get enough of this gorgeous wintertime scent. The cozy bursts of cherry combined with the toasty scent of marshmallow are just the best. It’s the perfect combination of sweets, and I have to physically hold myself back from drinking the bottle; that’s how good it smells.

Sephora Ginger Biscuit Cologne By Jo Malone Here’s another intoxicating cologne by Jo Malone London. It’s the perfect blend of sophistication, warmth, and wintertime coziness. What more could you ask for in a seasonal cologne?

Nordstrom Oud Voyager Eau De Parfum By Tom Ford Want to smell like the most deluxe person in the room? No problem. Just spray on this Oud Voyager Eau De Parfum by Tom Ford, and you’ll immediately elevate your status. Deliciously extravagant while simultaneously earthy, thanks to the woodsy scent. It doesn’t get more luxurious than this.

Sephora Oudgasm Milky Musk Oud By Kayali Finally, we have the beautiful and soft Oudgasm Milky Musk Oud perfume by Kayali. I love how this musk is the perfect combination of warm and inviting, fused with pure luxury. It blends notes of strawberry cream with white musk, resulting in a beautiful, all-around scent. Which will you be trying out this holiday season?

