Trader Joe’s isn’t just a destination for addictive snacks. It's become a go-to for affordable, high-quality beauty finds, too. This winter, the grocer has so many new self-care products that make even the most drab days feel special. From skin-nourishing bath fizzers to giftable beauty sets (all starting at just $5!), these five new Trader Joe's beauty products are worth snagging for the holiday season, whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else.

Discover the 5 best Trader Joe's beauty products to gift this season below!

@traderjoesgeek Body Butter Trio This festive body butter trio gives you a taste of Trader Joe's rich moisturizers in three distinct scents that channel the holiday season to a tee. Complete with Botanical Bloom, Cashmere Plum & Fig, and Almond Vanilla, each mini-sized tub smells heavenly all while delivering much-needed hydration for dry skin. The packaging itself is quite spirited, so you could easily pop a bow on top of it for a quick beauty gift.

@traderjoesobsessed Twelve Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar ICYMI, Trader Joe's advent calendar lineup is in stores now. Among their 24 days of chocolatey delight and even advent calendars for pets, you'll spot this $20 beauty-centric collection that's loaded with everything from daily skincare products to lip glosses and beyond. Each day will bring a small piece of joy for beauty fans.

Trader Joe's Bergamot & Vetiver Scented Hand Soap This part-citrusy, part-earthy scented hand soap will elevate each and every wash for just $4 a bottle. Some shoppers have even compared the aroma to Aēsop's luxury products. Though the formula has fragrance in it, it's not drying or irritating. In fact, it's made with argan oil and glycerin to help soothe dry winter hands. Trader Joe's also dropped a multi-purpose cleaner and room spray with the exact same scent profile and $4 price point for the season. The trio could make a great gift bundle for the scent-obsessed!

Trader Joe's Honey Hydration Bath Fizzer Winter is prime time for hot, relaxing baths, and what better way to level up your tub than with a bath fizzer? This $5 honey-scented product plops right into the water and releases plenty of bubbles alongside a rich and slighty-floral honey aroma. It's formulated with kaolin clay and cocoa butter to help nourish dry skin, so all you really have to do is sit back and soak.

@traderjoesobsessed Candle Of The Month Gift Set Trader Joe's candles are severely underrated. With this $30 set, you receive twelve jars that correlate with each month of 2026. From scents like sea salt to sugar cookie, it takes you on a blissful year-long aromatic journey. This is a perfect grab for any of your gifting needs or if you just want to buy something to treat yourself once the new year rolls around.

