Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Refresh your space with natural scents.

6 Easy Ways To Make Your Home Smell Amazing

home scent
Shutterstock
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezApr 08, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

My favorite part about spring is finally being able to open the windows and let the fresh air in. The sound of birds chirping and the scent of jasmine drifting inside instantly lifts my mood. It’s not just in my head too — studies show that scent, emotion, and memory are deeply intertwined. A familiar fragrance can bring back happy memories and boost your mood, while unpleasant odors can do the opposite. If you're craving that same fresh feeling all year round, here are a few easy ways to infuse your home with your favorite scents without a lot of effort.

Here are six easy ways to make your home smell amazing.

potpourri

Shutterstock

1. Simmer Your Scent

Toss sliced oranges, lemons, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and a sprig of rosemary into a pot of water. Let it gently simmer on the stove, and your home will smell like a cozy spa-meets-bakery hybrid. Try different combos like apple + star anise or lavender + lemon.

fragrant cleaners

Homecourt

2. Clean With Scented, Sustainable Cleaners

Start with a clean, fresh canvas for spring by giving your home a good scrub. I'm in love with Homecourt scents (Courtney Cox's brand of cleaners), including the Neroli Leaf and Cipres Mint, all made with sustainable ingredients.

Or try this DIY citrus + herb air spray. In a spray bottle, combine:

  • 1 cup distilled water
  • 1 tbsp witch hazel (to help disperse oils)
  • 10–15 drops of essential oils (like lemon, grapefruit, or eucalyptus)
  • Optional: a few sprigs of fresh rosemary or mint

Shake well and spritz around the house for a burst of freshness.

baked bread

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

3. Bake!

Nothing beats the smell of fresh-baked cookies and breads. Here's an even easier way to trick your nose: warm a teaspoon of vanilla extract in the oven at 300°F for 15–20 minutes. It gives off a sweet, bakery-like scent with zero effort.

carpet cleaner

Shutterstock

4. DIY A Scented Carpet Refresher

Mix 1 cup of baking soda with 10–15 drops of essential oil (lavender, tea tree, or cedarwood work well). Sprinkle over rugs or carpets, let sit for 20 minutes, then vacuum. It lifts odors and leaves behind a soft, lingering scent.

candles

Anthropologie

5. Use Candles Or Diffuse Essential Oils

Choose essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, lemon, or sweet orange for a clean, soothing scent. No diffuser? Add a few drops to a bowl of steaming water. These top-rated candles from Anthropologie are also a great way to set the mood and infuse the air with a friendly scent.

fresh flowers

Bouqs

6. Bring in Fresh Flowers and Herbs

It's spring! Treat yourself to a flower subscription or grab a bouquet at Trader Joe's. Houseplants, bundles of eucalyptus in the shower, or even a vase of fresh basil on the kitchen counter can lightly scent your space while adding a touch of life and color.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more home inspo!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

cleaning tipsspring cleaningaffiliate linkseditecomhome

The Latest

Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags
Food News & Menu Updates

Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Are Back On Shelves Today – In 4 Adorable Spring Colors!

the white lotus season 4
Entertainment

Everything We Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 4

1923 season 3 julia schlaepfer alex dutton brandon sklenar spencer dutton
Entertainment

Is '1923' Season 3 Coming? What To Know About The Duttons' Future — & The Next 'Yellowstone' Spinoffs.

Foods That Could Be Making Your Stomach Hurt
Clean & Healthy Eating

6 Common Foods That Could Be Making Your Stomach Hurt

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit