6 Easy Ways To Make Your Home Smell Amazing

My favorite part about spring is finally being able to open the windows and let the fresh air in. The sound of birds chirping and the scent of jasmine drifting inside instantly lifts my mood. It’s not just in my head too — studies show that scent, emotion, and memory are deeply intertwined. A familiar fragrance can bring back happy memories and boost your mood, while unpleasant odors can do the opposite. If you're craving that same fresh feeling all year round, here are a few easy ways to infuse your home with your favorite scents without a lot of effort.

Here are six easy ways to make your home smell amazing.

Shutterstock 1. Simmer Your Scent Toss sliced oranges, lemons, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and a sprig of rosemary into a pot of water. Let it gently simmer on the stove, and your home will smell like a cozy spa-meets-bakery hybrid. Try different combos like apple + star anise or lavender + lemon.

Homecourt 2. Clean With Scented, Sustainable Cleaners Start with a clean, fresh canvas for spring by giving your home a good scrub. I'm in love with Homecourt scents (Courtney Cox's brand of cleaners), including the Neroli Leaf and Cipres Mint, all made with sustainable ingredients. Or try this DIY citrus + herb air spray. In a spray bottle, combine: 1 cup distilled water

1 tbsp witch hazel (to help disperse oils)

10–15 drops of essential oils (like lemon, grapefruit, or eucalyptus)

Optional: a few sprigs of fresh rosemary or mint Shake well and spritz around the house for a burst of freshness.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash 3. Bake! Nothing beats the smell of fresh-baked cookies and breads. Here's an even easier way to trick your nose: warm a teaspoon of vanilla extract in the oven at 300°F for 15–20 minutes. It gives off a sweet, bakery-like scent with zero effort.

Shutterstock 4. DIY A Scented Carpet Refresher Mix 1 cup of baking soda with 10–15 drops of essential oil (lavender, tea tree, or cedarwood work well). Sprinkle over rugs or carpets, let sit for 20 minutes, then vacuum. It lifts odors and leaves behind a soft, lingering scent.

Anthropologie 5. Use Candles Or Diffuse Essential Oils Choose essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, lemon, or sweet orange for a clean, soothing scent. No diffuser? Add a few drops to a bowl of steaming water. These top-rated candles from Anthropologie are also a great way to set the mood and infuse the air with a friendly scent.

Bouqs 6. Bring in Fresh Flowers and Herbs It's spring! Treat yourself to a flower subscription or grab a bouquet at Trader Joe's. Houseplants, bundles of eucalyptus in the shower, or even a vase of fresh basil on the kitchen counter can lightly scent your space while adding a touch of life and color.

