Mindy Kaling's Book Club Is The Reading List I Didn't Know I Needed
I thought I'd discovered all of the best celebrity book clubs this year, but writing about the new novels debuting in 2025 proved I haven't. I saw an upcoming book — a riveting story that reads like how Succession might unfold in a Black family — was was surprised to find Mindy Kaling's stamp of approval. She's one of the brilliant minds that wrote for The Office, one of the best fan-favorite NBC shows to date. Also, she gave the world six seasons of The Mindy Project and multiple seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, continuously proving that she's as great of an actress as she is a screenwriter or producer.
Knowing this, I think it pans out that the 8 books on her book club list have intricate stories and equally pretty covers for reading that feels attainable.
Keep scrolling to learn about every book picked by Mindy's Book Studio
Amazon
The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev
Anyone would be happy to be a million dollars richer, but not Bindu Desai. She's shocked, but she's also dreading the discovering of something that happened when she was younger. The only way she feels she can bypass this unfortunate event is by choosing to move to Florida. The problem with that is her daughter-in-law Aly still lives with her. As unexpected as this move is, Aly tries to find the bright side in it. She figures that this will give her a chance to reach a turning point in her career.
Then there's Aly's daughter, Cullie. As successful as she once was in the tech industry, Cullie's been struggling and has to face her investors. She's not completely helpless because they're in love with the idea of a dating app, but Cullie doesn't really know what it means to be immersed in the romantic world. Left with no other choice, she'll have to lean on her grandmother Bindu and her mom Aly to help her do what's felt impossible — date. You know, for research purposes.
Amazon
I'll Stop the World by Lauren Thoman
The deaths of Justin Warren's grandparents have followed him most of his life and he can't stand it. He's also over the fact he lives in a town where opportunity and excitement don't exist. Despite never meeting his grandparents, it seems nothing good has come from him being born.
Stuck with making odd choices left and right, Justin eventually meets Rose Yin. The ironic thing is that he discovers she lives in a time before he was born, meaning he's somehow landed himself back in time. And guess who's still alive at this point? His grandparents.
In order to get Justin back where he belongs, he and Rose have a short amount of time to figure out what could've cause this time jump. Also, they'll have to try to rewrite history by preventing something that triggers his grandparents' deaths.
Amazon
The Better Halfby Alli Frank & Asha Youmans
Only one question remains: Is this truly the better half of Nina's life?
Amazon
Woke Up Like This by Amy Lea
They're both confused about their adult lives and how they went from hating to loving each other, so they let curiosity lead the way. What they both discover is there was also more to their high school selves than they initially knew about. As much as they yearn to be teenagers again, they'll have to figure out if they want things to change or stay the same now that they know there's love between them.
Amazon
Almost Surely Dead by Amina Akhtar
Amazon
Friends in Napa by Sheila Yasmin Marikar
Amazon
Sorry for the Inconvenienceby Farah Naz Rishi
Farah Naz Rishi's freshman year of college was amazing in her eyes. She managed to move on from her last relationship and mom's marriage expectations, making her feel like she could do anything. She even stopped looking for love until Stephen came into view.
Neither of them feel butterflies at first, plus Farah knows there's no way Stephen would gain her mom's approval. But time gives way to a burning flame that becomes a solid bond because Stephen is there for all of Farah's ups and downs. He's become the one person she trusts with her all of her feelings and intimate moments in a platonic way.
But, sometimes love is hard to ignore when it's a slow burn that gives way to something that defies familial and societal rules.
Amazon
Drop Dead Sisters by Amelia Diane Coombs
Don't forget to check out Jenna Bush Hager's December book club pick after this!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.