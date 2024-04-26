20 Nifty Gifts To Give Your Step Mom This Mother’s Day
With Mother's Day around the corner, it's time to celebrate moms of all kinds, and step moms deserve some special recognition, too! If you're grappling with finding the perfect gift that expresses your love and gratitude for your step mom, these 20 gifts are the way to go. This curated list of thoughtful step mom gifts for Mother's Day will get you going on a gifting kick and make any step mom's heart swell with joy and appreciation. 💓
Rinna Beauty Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Oil
The glossiness of this lip oil alone will feel like a total gift! One swipe using the soft, sizable wand delivers a sheer tint of color, all while encouraging plumpness and moisture with its peptide formulation.
The Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Oil from Rinna Beauty comes in 5 other shades for $24 on Amazon.
Anthropologie Faye Planter
For the step mom with an undeniable green thumb, this decorative purple planter from Anthropologie makes repotting process super fun! Dotted in adorable outdoor creature and plant motifs, the pot is not only practical, but looks good, too. It measures about 8 inches in diameter to fit a variety of small house plants.
The Faye Planter is currently on sale for $31 (was $44) for a limited time.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cotton Checkered Throw
She's gonna want to live in this cozy throw blanket 24/7. It's crafted from a blend of Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic material and a light cotton for added breathability. The light, neutral checkered pattern makes it the perfect match for any space!
This stylish throw, made to last a lifetime, goes for $148 from Barefoot Dreams.
DedCool Room & Linen Spray
Think of this spray as an instant refresh for any bedroom, bathroom, or living room, supplying a saturated scent of bergamot, vanilla, and amber. It's also compatible to spritz on sheets, blankets, and pillows to create a soothing atmosphere every time your step mom comes home!
The DedCool Room & Linen Spray comes in two other scents for $40.
Compartés Mother's Day Chocolate Flowers 20-Piece Truffle Gift Box
When all your other gift ideas fail, there's nothing wrong with chocolate! This truffle box is perfectly elevated to give as a standalone gift – it's impressively decorated and seamlessly packaged for a memorable Mother's Day treat. Some of the spring-inspired flavors included are: raspberry rose, lavender, poppy seed, and passionfruit.
The Mother's Day Chocolate Flowers gift box is $60 and comes with 20 gourmet truffles.
Fig.1 Ceramide Moisturizer
This moisturizer delivers 24-hour hydration with a dense formula of peptides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glycerin. It has a lightweight yet creamy feel, perfect for slathering on under SPF and makeup. Your step mom's skin will absolutely soak this clinically-proven cream up, and she'll be feeling like a new woman every single time she puts it on!
The Fig.1 Ceramide Moisturizer goes for $32 and is also refillable once it's fully used up.
Little Secret Round Sunglasses
Keep her lookin' so cool with a pair of trendy sunnies! This timeless style from Free People channels the 90's and makes for chic everyday eyewear with any outfit.
The Little Secret Round Sunglasses are shoppable in 5 other colors for $30.
The Pioneer Woman 3-Piece Floral Check Ceramic Lidded Bowl Set
Your step mom's serving, baking, and cooking projects just got such a stylish upgrade! This trio of checkered ceramic bowls designed by The Pioneer Woman make every dish look stunning, plus each one comes equipped with a decorative wooden lid for convenient storage.
This 3-piece bowl set goes for $33 at Walmart.
Sand + Fog Pistachio Dream Eau De Parfum Oil
This perfume oil can be used sparingly – meaning it'll last a long time – and delivers delicious notes of pistachio, vanilla, brown sugar, and cream to make step mom smell like a total treat. She won't want to go a day without putting some on!
This perfume is $13 at Marshall's.
Versed Total Package SPF 30 Body Lotion
This body lotion is really a 2-in-1 deal: hydrating and protective against the sun. It's packed with SPF 30 to give the skin a light shield against harmful UV rays, all while replenishing moisture with a delightfully-smelling mix of cupuaçu butter and grapeseed oil. It's not sticky or oily at all!
The Versed Total Package body lotion is $20 at Target.
Maeve Buckle Slide Sandals
These trendy slip-on sandals from Maeve are the epitome of cool girl style for summertime. Your step mom will be stepping out looking so good with these as a gift! The upper is made from durable leather, while the sole is a comfortable rubber material to withstand walking.
The Maeve Buckle Slide Sandals are shoppable in 4 other colors and are on sale for $104 (was $130) for a limited time.
Chamberlain Coffee Strawberry Matcha Latte Mix
Switch up her morning routine with this deliciously sweet matcha mix from Chamberlain Coffee! It's earthy, fruity, and made with oat milk for otherworldly creaminess. All it requires is some hot water, a good froth, and from there, your step mom can customize her sip with more milk or creamer.
This drink mix goes for $19 at Target.
L.L. Bean Open-Top Boat and Tote
This classic tote bag from L.L. Bean is the perfect vehicle for carrying work essentials, groceries, clothing, and more! It can be ordered in small, medium, large, or extra-large sizes, with the option for short or long straps.
This bag comes in 11 other colors. The small size is $30 and the extra-large is $45.
Ban.do Oven Mitt Pot Holder Set
For the step mom that loves all things colorful, this oven mitt + pot holder set will bring some joy into her kitchen set-up. Both are crafted from cotton with quilted stitching and feature small loops for easy hanging.
The duo is shoppable for $30 from Ban.do.
Auburn Home 3-Piece Glass Taper Candle Holders
These funky candle holders can go together as a set, or spread out around the house for a unique touch. Bundle them with some taper candles to complete the gift!
This colorful trio goes for $25 at Marshall's.
Verloop Raffia Phone Sling
Any on-the-go step mom will appreciate this convenient phone sling for its carrying capabilities, but it's also supremely stylish! The bright colorway is summertime's perfect match, so she can take it along for vacations and outdoor outings alike. The thin shoulder strap is adjustable in length so she can find the best fit for her needs.
The Verloop Raffia Phone Sling is shoppable in three other colors for $38.
Osea Bestsellers Bodycare Set
Gift sets are always a good bet if you're stuck on what to get your step mom for Mother's Day. This luxe 4-piece set from Osea comes complete with body butter, body oil, body balm, and body scrub (all inside a cute zip bag) so she can treat herself to a full-on spa day right at home!
The Osea Bestsellers Bodycare Set is $52 (a $78 value).
UrbanStems The Parade Bouquet
Flowers are welcome any time of year, but a gorgeous bouquet like this one is so fitting for Mother's Day. With UrbanStems, you can select a specific delivery date, and your step mom will receive a fresh grouping, ready to display at home!
The Parade Bouquet is $60, with the option to add a vase for $15+.
Material Kitchen The Cloud Pitcher
Whether it's used for a batched cocktail or a big serving of iced coffee, this stylish glass pitcher from Material Kitchen is a statement piece to be reckoned with. The glass is surprisingly light for transport, and it's dishwasher-safe for added convenience after the fact!
The Cloud Pitcher comes in three other colors for $95.
Ban.do Meal Planner
This meal planner pad is *the* way to keep track of what she'll make and when she's gonna eat it. It has three lines for each day of the week, plus a roomy list for ingredients she may be missing.
This meal planner is $15 from Ban.do and has 50 sheets.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Image via brands.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.