Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Are Engaged!
Zooey Deschanel never fails to make us smile, regardless of whether she's starring in a good TV show like New Girl or teaching us her #1 gardening hack. The actress totally deserves the best, and we're so excited that she's engaged! Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott made a joint Instagram post on August 14th confirming that they're getting married after four years of dating. We can hear the bells!!
"Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰," they captioned the Instagram post. In the photo, Zooey's holding up her left hand to show off a beautiful purple floral engagement ring. It's unique, colorful, and drop dead gorgeous, which feels like a perfect fit for the actress and singer.
The couple met when they competed with their siblings on Carpool Karaoke in August of 2019. “I am seeing someone,” Scott told Us in September 2019. “It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”
They also bonded over "music, film, theater, and Christmas carols,” according to an Us source. Swoon!
Zooey's also had a big year with projects like Dreamin' Wild, What Am I Eating? and Trolls Band Together. Meanwhile Jonathan has a variety of Property Brothers home renovation shows with his brother Drew like Brother vs. Brother and Celebrity IOU. Looks like they're adding wedding planning to their to-do list!
Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott the best. Check out our email newsletter for more wedding content.
Lead image via Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!