How To Get Krispy Kreme's Free Donuts Today
Even if you don’t win free money from this year’s lottery, you can win a free donut for even entering, courtesy of iconic sweets brand Krispy Kreme. For today only (August 2), if you present a Mega Millions ticket (or any lottery ticket for that matter) to any store nationwide, you can receive one Original Glazed donut for free!
We *love* Krispy Kreme for everything from their rainbow-sprinkled donuts to their deliciously sticky cinnamon rolls, so this is a can’t-miss opportunity — especially if you’re a little treat lover.
When is Krispy Kreme offering free donuts with a lottery ticket?
The chain’s offer for one free Original Glazed donut with a lottery ticket is only available from August 1-2, 2023. That means today's your last shot!
What do I have to do for a free donut today?
Even if you didn't score the lottery, you can still get a great deal on donuts. Simply bring in your losing lottery ticket from the Mega Millions or other lottery, and show it to the Krispy Kreme staff to collect your free glazed donut!
When else can I get free donuts from Krispy Kreme?
Krispy Kreme typically offers free donuts for National Donut Day (June 2) every year. We'll make sure to keep you posted for any other free donut news throughout this year! If you're really craving donuts, you can also check out our Healthy Donut Recipes, Cherry Chocolate-Covered Donuts, and Healthy Strawberry Donuts.
Did anyone win the Mega Millions on August 1?
The Mega Millions numbers drawn on August 1 were: 08-24-30-45-61-12. But no one matched the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers last night, so there was not a winner.
How much is the Mega Millions jackpot right now?
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reached around $1.25 billion, deeming it the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in history.
