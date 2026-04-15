Apple TV’s ‘The Studio’ Navigates Heartbreaking Loss Of Catherine O'Hara Ahead of Season 2

Catherine O'Hara's on-screen performance in The Studio is the perfect blend of hilarious and heartwarming. On the Apple TV series, which first premiered in March of 2025, O'Hara plays Patty Leigh, a former high-powered studio head who is struggling to navigate day-to-day life after losing her career. She serves as a trusted mentor for Seth Rogen's character, Matt, offering a mix of seasoned advice and genuine care throughout the series.

Losing such a beloved co-star and dear friend was no easy feat for the cast of The Studio, and it was important to the entire cast and crew that they pay homage to her role in the second season of the comedy series.

‘The Studio’ Season 2 will homage to the late, great Catherine O’Hara.

Getty Rogen, as well as his longtime co-writer Evan Goldberg, have expressed how heartbreaking O'Hara's untimely death was, adding that it sent "shock waves" throughout the filming process of season 2. To add to the stress on set, the co-writers had already written the script for the second season, which heavily involved O'Hara. "It has been an unbelievable challenge," Goldberg told The Times . "Obviously, emotionally, dealing with the loss, but also when it comes to the show itself. We wrote it for her to be there." He continued, explaining, "The shock waves permeate throughout the entire new season… It's been difficult."

Getty Rogen honored the Beetlejuice star on his Instagram story , posting on the day of her passing, "Getting to work with her was a true honor. She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous … She made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We're all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it.

Getty The Studio received record-breaking wins at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025, snagging an impressive 13 Emmys at the award show after only one season. It notably won for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Rogen winning for best lead actor. The Apple TV show is known for its brilliant writing as well as its star-studded cast. Alongside O'Hara and Rogen, other notable stars of the show include Zoe Kravitz, Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Kathryn Hahn, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia. The show, which became a massive, instant hit on the streaming platform, explores themes of art vs. commerce in the age of increasingly shortened attention spans and artificial intelligence. How can Rogen and his collaborators manage to create arthouse films when no one wants to go to the movie theater anymore, let alone sit through a complex indie film? How can they seamlessly blend art and commerce?

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