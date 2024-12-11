The Hilarious Trailer For Reese Witherspoon & Will Ferrell's 'You're Cordially Invited' Just Dropped
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Let's be honest...I'll watch just about anything Reese Witherspoon or Will Ferrell are in, but I'm especially ready for You're Cordially Invited! While I was already hooked on this dynamic duo just based on the two of them alone, the trailer just dropped — and it did NOT disappoint. From wrestling alligators to wearing big, fuzzy zebra costumes, there's a lot of really funny stuff to unpack with this upcoming movie. Let's get into it!
Check out the You're Cordially Invited trailer here!
Okay, let's address the elephant — or two-time Superbowl-winning quarter back — in the room first. Hello, Peyton Manning! I swear, this man is everywhere right now, and I'm so here for it! I'd be lying if I said I didn't laugh at his "Paintin' Manning" commercials lately.
Anyway, back to the plot at-hand! When Reese Witherspoon's sister and Will Ferrell's daughter get engaged, the both manage to book the weddings for the same day (June 1)...and at the same venue! Classic conundrum! Instead of rescheduling, the two groups are forced to work it out between the two of them, and things get a little hairy.
Throughout the hilarity — and chaos — that ensues, we see a lot of good stuff. This includes (but is not limited to):
- Will Ferrell doing his daughter's hair in giant rollers
- The two wedding parties battling over the sunset ceremony
- A giant, fluffy zebra knocking a cake over during a conga line
- Male strippers that are totally giving Magic Mike vibes
- Will Ferrell wrestling an alligator?!
Needless to say, there's a LOT going on in this movie. If I'm already laughing that much at the trailer, I just know this is gonna good!
Catch You're Cordially Invited on Amazon Prime on January 30, 2025!
