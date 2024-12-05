20 Most-Anticipated Winter Movies Of 2024-2025
New year, new movies! Grab your popcorn buckets and your favorite candy because it's movie season, baby. Summer arguably has the best action and adventure movies (which totally makes sense given how energetic we are from June to August), but there's nothing cozier than coming in from the cold and snuggling up to watch a slew of comforting and memorable winter movies. Here are some of the best 2025 moviescomin' at you from December until the end of February! Don't forget to read up on the December TV shows and January TV shows to keep you company at home, too.
Here are the best Winter Movies you can watch in 2025.
Y2K — In Theaters December 6, 2024
A24
Eli and Danny (Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison) crash a New Years Eve party in 1999, and along with Laura (Rachel Zegler), their evening takes a turn for the insane when the Y2K crisis actually breaks out — and leads to full blown chaos. TLDR; this winter movie isn't your average holiday film.
Nightb—ch — In Theaters December 6, 2024
Anne Marie Fox/Searchlight Pictures
Amy Adams might be a mom IRL, but I'm not aware of her turning into a dog like her character in this new movie. The movie also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, and Zoë Chao.
Maria — On Netflix December 11, 2024
Pablo Larraín/Netflix
Get ready to be swept off your feet by Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas. In this new winter movie, Maria has retreated to the City of Love for some peace and quiet, reflecting on her glamorous, and difficult, life in the public eye.
September 5 — In Theaters December 13, 2024
Paramount Pictures
During the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the ABC Sports broadcasting team has one job: cover the global competition. But when the Israeli athletes are taken hostage, Geoff (John Magaro), his boss Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard), Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), and German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) have to figure out how to protect both the hostages and the public while honoring truth and ethics.
Kraven the Hunter — In Theaters December 13, 2024
Jay Maidment/Sony
Madame Web isn't the only Sony superhero movie we're getting this year! A ripped Aaron Taylor Johnson stars as Kraven in this new movie, which follows his journey to becoming the villain we love to hate, alongside Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, and Russell Crowe.
Mufasa: The Lion King — In Theaters December 20, 2024
Disney
We all grew up loving The Lion King, so it only makes sense that the newest generation of movie lovers gets a new installment! This winter movie (which stars Beyoncé, Aaron Pierre, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, and Blue Ivy Carter) tells the story of how Mufasa became king after growing up an orphan cub — and how a newfound friendship with royal heir Taka changes everything.
Babygirl — In Theaters December 25, 2024
A24
Age gaps are so in, and Babygirl is only going to make them hotter. CEO Romy (Nicole Kidman) risks her career and her marriage to Jacob (Antonio Banderas) when she begins a spicy affair with younger intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson).
A Complete Unknown — In Theaters December 25, 2024
Searchlight Pictures
Our other Christmas Day movie for 2024 is A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic that follows the iconic artist (played by Timothée Chalamet in a role I'm convinced is scoring him an Oscar nom) as he rises to fame and moves from folk to rock. Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, and Nick Offerman also star.
Wolf Man — In Theaters January 17, 2025
Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures
Just because fall is over, doesn't mean your Halloween spirit has to end too. Wolf Man is perfect for anyone who's always down to watch a scary movie, and follows Blake (Christopher Abbott) and Charlotte (Julia Garner) and their daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth), who hide inside a farmhouse after getting attacked by a mysterious animal. But it doesn't take long for Blake to begin a strange transformation of his own — and for Charlotte and Ginger to wonder if they're trapped with the worst creature of all.
Paddington in Peru — In Theaters January 17, 2025
Peter Mountain/StudioCanal/Sony Pictures
Our favorite cuddly teddy is back for another adventure! And this time, he's trading the drizzly streets of London for Peru and the Amazon rain forest in a quest to find Aunt Lucy...so it looks like he'll be needing that raincoat after all. This new winter movie stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous, Ben Whishaw, Olivia Colman, and Madeleine Harris. Talk about a stacked cast!
One of Them Days — In Theaters January 24, 2025
Sony Pictures
BFF's Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are totally unprepared to learn Alyssa's boyfriend has spent all their rent money...and to do go on a hilarious quest to keep themselves from getting evicted. But what can you do? Sometimes, it's just one of them days ;). Maude Apatow and Janelle James also star.
Flight Risk — In Theaters January 24, 2025
Lionsgate
After The Union, Mark Walberg is back in another thriller that follows a U.S. Marshall (Michelle Dockery) bringing a witness (Topher Grace) to court after learning he was involved in criminal activity. But when she realizes the pilot (Mark) is actually a hitman — and that his mission is to assassinate the witness — it's all hands on deck.
You're Cordially Invited — On Prime Video January 30, 2025
Prime Video
This rom-com finds Reese Witherspoon in the middle of planning her sister's destination wedding...only to learn the venue's been double booked with the father (Will Ferrell) of a young bride (Geraldine Viswanathan). Will and Reese going toe-to-toe can only mean one thing: chaos. We've all been apart of a crazy winter wedding season (right?!) and I've never felt like Reese understood me more.
Valiant One — In Theaters January 31, 2025
Briarcliff Entertainment
This winter movie might star Netflix darlings Chase Stokes and Lana Condor but, Toto, I don't think we're in the Outer Banks anymore. The story follows a captain (Chase) trapped with his unit (and without equipment) in North Korean enemy territory — and the group's journey to safety.
Love Hurts — In Theaters February 7, 2025
Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures
Oscar winner (!!) Ke Huy Quan plays realtor Marvin Gable, who's resigned to live a quiet life in suburban Wisconsin. But when his ex partner-in-literal-crime Rose (Ariana DeBose) shows up and ropes him back into the criminal world, Marvin must come face-to-face with his past, and his murderous brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu). Argylle fans, this one's for you.
Heart Eyes — In Theaters February 7, 2025
Spyglass/Sony Pictures Releasing
Halloween's come early! Because nothing says romance like slasher flicks, right? In this new winter movie, a slasher (whose nickname, if you couldn't guess, is Heart Eyes) has been targeting couples on Valentine's Day for years — and when co-workers (Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding) get mistaken for a couple, it looks like they could be next. I just have one question: do they make heart sunglasses this cute?
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — In Theaters February 14, 2025
Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures
Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete without a rom-com, and in 2025, we're finally getting another installment of the Bridget Jones series. This time around, our relatable heroine is a single mom four years after Mark's (Colin Firth) death, and both finds herself in constantly awkward interactions with Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) AND drawn to Roxster (Leo Woodall). What can I say? Movie goers are in their age gap romance era. The movie also stars Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher, and Gemma Jones.
Captain America: Brave New World — In Theaters February 14, 2025
Eli Adé/Marvel Studios/Disney
Now THIS is the Valentine's Day movie I've been waiting for! After the death of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has taken up the mantle of Captain America — and ends up in the middle of a worldwide incident. (As if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wasn't enough). Now Sam, along with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), has to get to the bottom of the mystery before the incident becomes a crisis.
The Unbreakable Boy — In Theaters February 21, 2025
Lionsgate
Get your tissues ready because this winter movie is going to be a tear-jerker. Inspired by a true story, the film revolves around a boy with autism and brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta), his joy, and just how beautiful he makes the world around him. Meghann Fahy and Zachary Levi star as his parents, which is just another reason to add this to your watchlist!
Last Breath — In Theaters February 28, 2025
Focus Features
Barbie and Shang-Chi fans get excited, because Simu Liu is coming to our screens again! (It's me, I'm fans). In Last Breath, based on the 2019 documentary, Duncan Allcock (Woody Harrelson) and David Yuasa (Simu) must rescue Chris Lemons (Finn Cole) when he becomes untethered 100 meters underwater. In case you're wondering, that's 328 miles. I'll be swimming in the shallow end from now on.
