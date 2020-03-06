This Nature-Inspired Kids’ Collection Is Perfect for All Your Spring Adventures
Hi y'all! Brit here, founder and CEO of Brit + Co, and I can't wait for spring adventures — and spring clothes! — now that winter is finally on its way out. That's why I'm thrilled to be partnering up with H&M to show off their ridiculously cute spring line for kids.
I roped in Anjelika Temple, co-founder of Brit + Co and fellow mama, to take all four of our babes on a forest adventure right here in Mill Valley. That's right, four kids under five all wearing adorably chic clothes in the sweetest setting ever. Basically Instagram gold.
Before sharing all the deets and looks from our woodsy daycation, a little more about the new H&M x Karolina Kijak Collection. This season's prints, designed by watercolor artist Karolina Kijak, are all nature-inspired, making a grove of redwoods the perfect backdrop for showing them off. Everything is super comfortable, sustainable and, as always, affordable.
Follow along for our tips for heading outside, playing in nature, and soaking up the start of a beautiful season.
WHERE TO GO
Choose a spot where you can let your littles run free! Depending on what age your kids are, going on an actual hike can be a little tough. We recommend finding a park that has shorter trails and nature walks in it, and features that let them truly explore.
We picked Stolte Grove because there are majestic redwoods, a nature trail through a circular door, and all sorts of flowers and plants to learn about.
WHAT TO WEAR
If you're going exploring, you've gotta dress the part. We love mixing patterns, donning nature-inspired prints, and making sure everybody's clothes can handle a little horsing around.
Of course if you're so little that you can't even sit up on your own, it's probably a good idea to make sure your outfit coordinates with your older sis ;)
Shop H&M x Karolina Kijak Collection over on hm.com, and keep on scrolling to check out all the stylin' pieces modeled by Ansel (5), Austin (3), Anokhi (2), and Indira (6m)!
WHAT TO DO
I took to Instagram to ask my followers and mom friends what we should do on this little adventure and everyone picked a Treasure Hunt! Anj and I made a checklist for our toddlers and went looking for pinecones, flowers, stones, sticks, and more.
Then we turned all of the things we found into a nature mandala. The kids loved putting it all together like a puzzle, and felt proud of the art they created.
WHAT TO BRING
Of course you always need snacks, layers, and blankets to cozy up on. We gave each kid a bento box packed with organic fruit, fresh veggies, and healthy wraps. And we may or may not have surprised them at the end with a cookie or two ;)
Now, back to those outfits. Shop all the H&M looks below to dress up your littles for a springtime adventure. There's something just right for all ages, from 0-12!
Be sure to share your ideas for springtime adventures with us on Instagram @britandco and @HM_kids. We can't wait to see what fun activities you dream up with your little ones.