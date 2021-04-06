New podcast alert!
We already know hasselback potatoes are a crowd-pleaser, but wait until you sink your teeth into this chicken-centric version which uses PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts to bring it to life. As an added bonus, this recipe is designed to make clean-up easy with a one dish method! Scroll ahead for the easy-peasy how-to guide that you'll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked meal.

Hasselback Chicken with Spring Vegetables

Serves Two

Ingredients:

  • 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tomato sliced
  • 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced cut in half
  • feta cheese, crumbled
  • lemon juice from 1 lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Step One

Slice veggies into half moon shapes to easily add to the chicken. Then make horizontal cuts across each PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST and place in a small oven-safe dish.

Step Two

Add your veggies to the slices you made in your chicken being careful not to overcrowd the chicken breast.

Step Three

Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, olive oil, lemon juice and oregano to create a caramel glaze for the chicken.

Step Four

Coat chicken generously with the sweet and tangy glaze. Then bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes.

Step Five

For a little char on your veggies, broil on high for 4 to 6 minutes.

Step Six

Remove the chicken from the oven, top with feta cheese, serve with a side of fries or a cucumber salad and enjoy!

Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.

