The Cutest Kids Clothes We're Eyeing This Spring
Spring is here! And while we're so ready to break out of our athleisure we're also thinking about a style upgrade for our kids. Schools are reopening and even if you're planning to continue distance learning the warm weather is a perfect reason to freshen up their wardrobe for better and brighter days ahead. Here are cute dresses, tops, outerwear and bottoms for kids big and small.
Mango Kids Ruffled Denim Jacket ($46)
It's all in the details with this adorable jacket - can we have one in our size, please?
Nature Supply Co A Little Dirt Never Hurt Tee ($27)
Get ready for the sunny rays of spring and summer with this organic tee that inspires nature play!
Tea Collection Flutter Jumpsuit ($50)
For those days your kid wants to dress up but still be able to climb trees and move about.
Lola and Stella Retro Jogger Pant ($28+)
These organic cotton joggers come in classic hues and fun prints (tiger pants, anyone?) for your kid's spring staple.
Tea Ballet Dress ($43)
This twirly dress is perfect for a spring or summer outing, or just for play!
H&M Ruffled Top ($10)
Ruffles are all the rage this season and this cotton tee makes them comfortably on point.
Lola and Stella Gingham Puff Sleeve Dress ($48+)
Gingham will never go out of style in our book.
Maison Me Tres Bien Sweatshirt ($44)
This French terry cotton sweatie is the perfect transition piece for spring days into summer nights in sky blue, peach, or sage.
Ecofriends Loose Overalls ($53)
These sweet overall shorts have adventure written all over them.
Tea Breton Stripe Pointelle Sweater ($58)
Love a cute nautical stripe for our littles.
Gladfolk It's All Good In the Childhood Tee ($20)
Available up to size 6, this organic tees says it all...
Ninis and Family Organic Linen Skirt With Suspenders ($40)
We love these springy outfits from Etsy seller Ninis and Family.
H&M Henley Shirt ($19)
This stylish henley is an essential spring shirt that's not your everyday tee.
Zara Kids Striped Oversize Polo ($18)
Polos are oversized and cropped and the cutest!
Hanna Andersson Be Loved Sweatshirt In French Terry ($56)
Rainbows make everything cuter while the French terry make it soft and cozy for kids.
Boden Button Front Woven Skirt ($44)
This versatile skirt can dress up or down for everyday wear.
L.L. Bean Unisex Colorblock Hoodie ($50)
This unisex colorblock hoodie is made with minimal impact on the planet, win-win.
Zara Kids Plush T-Shirt With Text ($16)
A nod to cities in tees are popular this spring and here's one of our faves!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
This 30-Minute Chicken Recipe Offers A Creative Way To Eat Your Veggies
We already know hasselback potatoes are a crowd-pleaser, but wait until you sink your teeth into this chicken-centric version which uses PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts to bring it to life. As an added bonus, this recipe is designed to make clean-up easy with a one dish method! Scroll ahead for the easy-peasy how-to guide that you'll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked meal.
Hasselback Chicken with Spring Vegetables
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato sliced
- 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced cut in half
- feta cheese, crumbled
- lemon juice from 1 lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Step One
Slice veggies into half moon shapes to easily add to the chicken. Then make horizontal cuts across each PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST and place in a small oven-safe dish.
Step Two
Add your veggies to the slices you made in your chicken being careful not to overcrowd the chicken breast.
Step Three
Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, olive oil, lemon juice and oregano to create a caramel glaze for the chicken.
Step Four
Coat chicken generously with the sweet and tangy glaze. Then bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes.
Step Five
For a little char on your veggies, broil on high for 4 to 6 minutes.
Step Six
Remove the chicken from the oven, top with feta cheese, serve with a side of fries or a cucumber salad and enjoy!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.