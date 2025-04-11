This ACOTAR Book 6 Theory About Morrigan Has Us In Shambles

Nothing would crush us more than reading about another betrayal in ACOTARbook 6, but several readers are convinced Sarah J. Maas has left easter eggs about one. The lousy part about this is that it involves one of the people we've come to trust — Morrigan from Rhysand's Night Court.

We've had the misfortune of watching too many heartbreaking theories about her and feel ready to join a support group for readers who've been burned by authors' decisions. But before we do that, we're highlighting why people think about favorite loyal and supportive fae isn't who we think she is.

Scroll to see the depressing theories about Morrigan's perceived fate in ACOTAR book 6

Who is Morrigan in the ACOTAR series? Readers immediately felt comforted by Morrigan in A Court of Mist and Fury because she immediately presented as a trustworthy figure in an unfamiliar world. Feyre was already dealing with the aftermath of being forced to live in Prythian and eventually losing her life before being saved while she was in Under the Mountain, but she didn't know what to think about the charming Rhysand. Though she made a deal with him, Feyre was still unsure about their arrangement. This eventually changed when she discovered Morrigan rescued her from a distressing moment while she was still living at the Spring Court. From that point on, Morrigan and Feyre developed an easy friendship that spans the rest of the ACOTAR. But, who is she? Feyre and readers learn that Morrigan is the Third-in-Command of Rhysand's Night Court as well as one of his closest friends. She's not as brutish as Cassian or moody like Azriel, but she can be stubborn if she feels strongly about a situation. More importantly, she's been the most level-headed fae in the Night Court.

Why do people think Morrigan's betrayal will happen in ACOTAR book 6? It pains us to share different theories about Morrigan's possible betrayal in ACOTAR book 6, but we think you should be as prepared as possible. The first Reddit thread we glanced is tame, but still doesn't make us feel any better. There's a belief that Mor's not satisfied "with the way the court is being run and is going to betray her friends and family to another court." The user also says they think Azriel "senses her betrayal coming," but may be distracted now that he and Elain are getting closer. But this theory dives deeper and connects Morrigan to the Archeron sisters — Nesta, Feyre and Elain. The creator shared a video of herself sitting down while her text overlay reads, "I lied put your clothes back on. We're going to talk about my ACOTAR theory that Mor will be the betrayer based on Eris calling her Morrigan twice vs. Mor and the mythology behind The Morrigan associated with war, destiny, and shapeshifting as a single or triple tie in to the 3 Archerson sisters as the crow, the prophet, the death bringer." One of the comments on the video says, "Rereading for the ump-teenth time and there is just so much suspiciousness around Mor. I’m sat. Let’s talk, haha." Honestly, we don't know if we want to chat or think about this! But wait, there's one more thing to discuss.



It's been said that Azriel's madly in love with Morrigan, but fans aren't convinced he is. According to this idea, there's a reason he seems to act so weird around her. The text overlay says, "Okay but that one ACOTAR theory where Azriel isn't actually in love with Mor. He's been using his shadows to spy on her because he knows what she really is/what she's doing. And he gets weird when other people confront her not because he's protective of her, but because he's trying to protect THEM from her."

Until we know if the theories about Morrigan's betrayal will actually happen in ACOTAR book 6, follow us on Facebook for more updates!