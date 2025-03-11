Romantasy Lovers, ACOTAR Book 6 Is Officially Coming!

The highly-anticipated A Court of Thorns and Roses movie may be canceled, but Sarah J. Maas pulled an uno reverse card that makes up for it. ACOTAR book 6 is in the works and may be here within the next year! As immense lovers of Onyx Storm, we're willing to set that series aside in favor of this one. Call it a hot take, but we think it has arguably one of the best takes onromantasy.

If you're just as excited as we about a new ACOTAR book, let's chat about what's to come!

Everything to know about Sarah J. Maas' plans for the ACOTAR universe, plus fan theories about book 6 👀

Is 'ACOTAR' a BookTok famous series? Amazon BookTok is the reason we love the ACOTAR series so much. All it takes is a quick search on TikTok to see how many fan theories, memes, and hot takes exist within its realm. Have an intense dislike for the way Feyre's siblings failed her after their mother died? There's a video for that. Want to see hilarious depictions of the Suriel? You won't be disappointed!

But, I've never read anything in the series? What's it about? We thought you'd never ask! A Court of Thorns and Roses introduces readers to the thin line that separates humankind from the mythical world, but boundaries are crossed when a young woman named Feyre unknowingly commits a grave offense. As her family's only hope for survival, she slays a wolf who happens to be a close friend of one of the many high fae in ACOTAR. As repayment for her "terrible" deed, she's whisked away from everything she knows to live the rest of her life in the spring court. But Feyre soon learns that politics and evil aren't just relegated to humans because she's subject to torment that turns her into what's she still trying to understand. Throughout each book, we watch as Feyre comes to grips with who she thought she could trust, her perception of herself, and the consequences of each choice she makes.

Knowing this, what will ACOTAR book 6 be about? Don't panic, but ACOTAR'ssixth book doesn't have a plot yet! The only sliver of hope we have stems from Sarah J. Maas' appearance on the TODAY show last year. She said, "I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them.”

Has Sarah J. Maas shared a release date for ACOTAR book 6? Sorry, but she hasn't shared a release date for ACOTAR book 6 either! The TODAY show speculates "readers will have to wait a year or two" which makes sense.

What theories do fans have about the next book? Fans believe Sarah J. Maas dropped a massive hint about what to expect in her collab video with Spotify last year. Instagram user @just.innis wrote, "Hear me out: spilled the tea, spring, two rings on the same fingers (rose and blue), flowers and doors behind her, "a looong book" ("...Azriel’s wings are the biggest." if you know what I mean), soon... 👀📚🤯." If you're not familiar, E! News reported this could be an indication that Feyre's sister Elain and Azriel, one of Rhysand's right-hand-men, will get the love story fans have been waiting for. Most fans are in agreement because this Reddit thread dives deeper into the potential lore. @plantsandanimalsdude wrote, "I think …. Elain will decide to reject her mating bond and choose Azriel, taking control over her life after losing her humanity and engagement to a man SHE chose." A separate Reddit thread starts off with a belief ACOTAR book 6 will be a follow-up to Nesta's story (Feyre and Elain's eldest sister). User@PrestigiousFun782wrote, "...it's pretty clear that Nesta's plot is not done yet. For that my theory is that she will learn a lot about her powers and maybe she would leave the night court..." However, nothing's set in stone. The only thing Sara J. Maas promised is that ACOTAR book 6 is "going to be a long book."

