The Only ACOTAR Character Breakdown You Need Before Book 6 Comes Out

If there's one thing you can count on in a Sarah J. Maas book series, it's that she's going to give us a lot of memorable, lovable characters. And I do mean a lot. Keeping up with all the ACOTAR characters can be tough when there are so many standout people, which is why I've compiled a comprehensive list of all the characters you need to know before ACOTAR book 6 comes out!

Spoilers ahead for the latest ACOTAR books.

Here's your full guide to Sarah J. Maas' ACOTAR characters.

1. Feyre Archeron Amazon Feyre is our leading lady in the original A Court of Thorns and Roses trilogy. After facing death, Feyre becomes a High Fae, and after some time at the Spring Court and Court of Dreams, Feyre reigns over the Night Court with Rhysand and their son Nyx. While we don't have a synopsis for ACOTAR book 6 yet, fans are hoping to see Feyre make an appearance as a supporting character!

2. Rhysand Rhysand is one ACOTAR character that's very popular with Sarah J. Maas readers. He's the most powerful High Lord in all of history, and after saving Feyre from three faeries, his seemingly careless personality melts away and he helps Feyre through challenges and trials, and they eventually realize they're mates. He currently rules the Night Court alongside her.

3. Elain Archeron Elain is Feyre's older sister who, like Feyre, becomes High Fae after the King of Hybern throws her into the Cauldron. And it looks like the new book could revolve around her! Because of the war, her relationship with their older sister Nesta has become tense, but they comfort one another in A Court of Silver Flames, which gives me hope they'll get even closer in the future.

4. Tamlin Tamlin is the youngest son of the High Lord of the Spring Court, and was one of Rhysand's friends as young fae, despite their families hating each other. But after tragedy and revenge, the two end up hating each other. He finds Feyre in the first ACOTAR book after she makes an irreversible decision.

5. Nesta Archeron Nesta is a classic eldest daughter, and is Feyre and Elain's older sister and Cassian's mate. She's known for being sharp and cold, and she's also the only creature who can carry all the objects of the Dread Trove. Nesta becomes a Valkyrie and becomes the first female to complete the Illyrian Blood Rite.

6. Cassian Amazon Cassian's a member of Rhysand's Inner Circle, and serves as General Commander for Rhys' armies in the Night Court. He's also Nesta's mate and they live together in the House of Wind.

7. Azriel Azriel was childhood friends with Rhysand and Cassian, and is also now a member of the Night Court. He serves as Rhys' shadowsinger and is a part of his Inner Circle.

8. Lucien Lucien is another High Fae, and is the emissary to the Night Court after serving the Spring Court.

9. Amren High Fae Amren is Rhysand and Feyre's second-in-command, and is in Rhys' Inner Circle. She also strikes up a friendship with Nesta.

10. Morrigan Morrigan is Rhys' cousin and his third-in-command, and she also has the gift of truth.

11. Ianthe High Priestess Ianthe fled to the Continent while Amarantha ruled, and is responsible for betraying Feyre and her sisters to Hybern.

