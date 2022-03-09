This Slow Cooker Chicken Adobo Recipe Will Get You Through The Last Days Of Winter
We don't know about you, but with spring basically teasing us that it's just around the corner, we can't wait for seasonal fruit, warm-weather cocktails, and spring salads. But if it's still wintry outside where you're from (where I live, there's still snow on the ground!) you might be in the mood for one last comfort food recipe before the weather starts warming up. This traditional Filipino recipe for chicken adobo is just the ticket, with savory flavors and succulent, sauce-soaked, protein-packed chicken thighs. Make this chicken adobo recipe on one of these last cozy nights in before spring shows her beautiful face!
Slow Cooker Chicken Adobo Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup rice vinegar
- 1/3 cup coconut aminos or soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
- 8-10 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
- 4 bay leaves
- 2 pounds boneless chicken thighs
To Serve:
- Steamed rice
- Sliced green onions
- Red pepper flakes
Directions:
- In a slow cooker, combine vinegar, coconut aminos, black peppercorns, garlic cloves, and bay leaves. Place the chicken in the mixture and stir to coat chicken evenly.
- Set the slow cooker on low and cook chicken for 2.5 hours. Place the chicken on a plate and strain sauce into a pot through a mesh strainer. Add the chicken back to the slow cooker and set on warm while the sauce reduces.
- Bring the sauce to a boil, then let it simmer vigorously for 30 minutes to an hour, until the sauce is reduced to the thickness and consistency of your liking.
- Serve the chicken with steamed rice, and top with sliced green onion, red pepper flakes, and reduced sauce, and enjoy!
If you make this chicken adobo recipe, share a pic with us @BritandCo on Instagram — and don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more recipe ideas!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.