I’ve been dealing with the worst allergies this month, which I know are due to dust accumulating in my home. While I do own a vacuum—and I’ve been using it regularly—my current cleaning appliance is just not cutting it (a reminder that cheapest doesn’t always mean best!).

The vacuum I have now is too flimsy to tackle hard-to-reach areas, mainly because its suction power is lacking. And since dust has become a real problem—not just for my space, but for my immune system, too—I know it’s time to invest in a new vacuum, stat, to reset my home (and my health) once and for all.

Below are the best options I’ve found that deliver Dyson-level performance at a fraction of the price.

Scroll for the best Dyson-like vacuums that won't break your budget!

Amazon Kenmore DS4095 Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum I’m a proud dog and cat mom who loves her furry companions more than anything. That being said, they do accumulate a ton of hair and shed throughout all the rugs and furniture. This is a major no-no if you want to keep your home as neat, fresh, and tidy as possible, so I need a vacuum that can successfully eliminate every last shedding of fur. Pet owners will want to consider this Kenmore cordless stick vacuum, designed to suction up pet hair.

Amazon Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Standing and Touch Screen Ladies and gentlemen, the future is here, and it looks a whole lot like this self-standing vacuum cleaner with a touch screen. Not only is it incredibly easy to use, but it also effectively clears away dust mites, pet hair, and dirt buildup, leaving your home sparkling as new.

Amazon NADALY Cordless Vacuum Cleaner It’s small enough to fit in your storage closet, yet mighty enough to tidy up your home. Double whammy, if you ask me.

Amazon Shark PowerPro Reveal Plus Cordless Vacuum You can get rid of the smallest debris particles and hard-to-reach spots with this high-quality vacuum, which will leave your home so clean, you’ll feel like you’re ready to feature your living room in Good Housekeeping magazine.

Amazon 450W 40KPA Vacuum Cleaner Make your place nice and airy with this vacuum, which eliminates crumbs, pet hair, dust, and dirt buildup in just 45 minutes or less.

Amazon 18000Pa Cyclone Vacuum with HEPA Filter Here’s another small but mighty option, where you shouldn’t let the lightweight size of the vacuum fool you into thinking how well it can suction out dirt in your home.

Amazon 8-in-1 Strong Power Suction Stick Vacuum Cleaner What can I say? It gets the job done efficiently, leaving your home looking brand-new.

