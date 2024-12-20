12 Dirty Spots You Never Think To Clean At Home (But Guests Totally Notice)
Cleaning your house can be the most stressful part of hosting guests. But the cozy, happy feeling you get when you have a spotless home is literally priceless. (I actually think hiring a house cleaner is an essential form of self care.) That said, all your effort can be overshadowed by unexpected dirt or grime in hidden nooks and corners. To help you avoid this, here are a few commonly missed spots to tackle before guests arrive!
Here are all the spots you (probably) missed cleaning recently!
Sink Drains
A spritz of cleaner around the sink and faucet can be satisfying, but do you ever notice how gross a drain can get? Look out for mold and hair just under the drain cover for a truly clean sink.
Behind the Toilets
Guests will likely notice dust buildup in these spots as they reach for their TP, especially in small bathrooms. Make sure to mop or wipe with a cloth behind your toilet for a fresh, clean space. You'll get to enjoy after they leave too!
Your Entryway
It can be easy to get lost in cleaning the main part of your house that you forget the most important part! Make a good first impression with a tidy and organized entryway. Hide to mail, dust and clean, and add fresh flowers or a candle to make it more inviting.
Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures
Ever look up and find yourself horrified by the black dust building up on your white fan? Ditto. Grab a chair or ladder and dust the blades to keep dust from spreading all around the room.
Door Handles and Knobs
Given it's flu and Covid season, this is also a respectful and hygienic choice.
Inside and Outside Your Fridge
This is a good time to use up food that's about to expire and reduce clutter in the fridge. But don't forget the outside too. Smudges and old reminders can be an eyesore.
Under Couch Cushions
Crumbs or debris can show up as soon as a guest sits down. As you vacuum the floor, give your cushions a quick clean up too. You may even find some change or items you've been missing.
Front of Kitchen Cabinets
Grease and fingerprints can make cabinets look dirty. We often overlook cleaning these and shelves, but having guests over is a good reminder!
Inside Your Microwave
Guests warming food may be grossed out by splatters and stains inside the microwave. Don't forget to clean the inside and outside!
Windowsills
Dust and dead insects often gather here, especially in warmer months. If you haven't cleaned them since summer, now is a good time to vacuum them up and wipe them down.
Trash Cans (Inside and Out)
Even with a liner, odors can linger in trash cans. Hose them down or clean them in the sink to refresh your bins.
Remote Controls and Electronics
These are high-touch items that guests may use, so a quick disinfecting wipe is a good idea this flu season!
