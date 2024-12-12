Taylor Swift Just Finally Showed Us What's REALLY Inside Her Eras Tour 'Cleaning Cart'
FacebookTaylor Swift's Eras Tour may have officially come to a close, but she only just revealed one of the biggest mysteries of the $2 billion cultural phenomenon: her cleaning cart. If you're confused, let me break it down for you really quickly. Every night of the tour, Taylor Swift had to sneak onstage before the show, and fans predicted very early on that she hid in a cleaning cart that crossed the grounds shortly before everything started. It quickly became tradition for concert-goers to cheer every time the cart made its nightly pilgrimage to the stage, applauding for what they assumed to be their favorite singer taking her place backstage.
While she confirmed her makeshift vehicle in the "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" music video, she's finally giving us a peek behind the curtain — or rather, the cleaning cart. Here's what she posted!
Scroll to see what the inside of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour cleaning cart actually looks like!
Taylor looks totally adorable, posing in her opening set body suit while sitting on a black chair in the cleaning cart. While understanding how the "August" singer got around in the cart would have been enough for me, there's plenty more inside to unpack, too. Here's everything I noticed in the cart:
- A floral cat illustration: Such classic cat-lover behavior.
- Printed out "Animals of the Day" flyer featuring Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin: She's such a proud cat mom!
- A painting of a waterside town: Fans pointed out all over social media that this is potentially Cardiff, one of her many stops on the tour.
- More hanging and taped-up decor: I'm dying to know what else Taylor wants to see before she hits the stage!
- A little gold and red trinket on a ledge: Is Taylor a trinket girl?!
- A little fan in the corner: And thank goodness, because you know that girl puts in hard work on that stage!
