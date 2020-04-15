10 Airbnb Online Experiences We Can’t Wait to Check Out
Feeling cabin fever going into another month of sheltering in place? Now you can travel the world from your home and learn a trick or two along the way. Airbnb's new online experiences — the digital version of their hosted experiences around the world — let you interact with cooking instructors, artists, astrologists, even Olympians, for a lesson in what they know best. Here are a few we can't wait to explore for a much-needed remote escape.
Drink and Draw (Portugal and UK) $13/1.5 hours
Perfect your doodling skills in this series focused on learning light and shade through drawing objects in your home and portraits of other "experience" mates. Bring a bevvie of your choice!
Make Swedish Pastries with a Pro Baker (Stockholm) $10/1.5 hours
Baking pro Lhea had us at Cinnamon and Cardamom Buns, which you'll make in this online baking class. Learn about Swedish traditions, alt ingredients and other Swedish recipes to try at home.
Private Astrology Reading and Natal Chart (Barcelona) $79/person
Graphic designer turned astrologer Luiza illustrates your natal chart (which she'll send to you at the end of class) to help you connect "with the best version of yourself." We like the idea of this being a 1-on-1 reading compared to other astrology-based experiences.
Skincare and Natural Cosmetics Workshop (Italy) $12/1 hour
Grab your bestie for a virtual girls night with this natural beauty workshop. Learn to make a face and body scrub with ingredients in your kitchen (honey, sugar, oil and salt).
How to Create a Podcast (Dallas, TX) $20/1 hour
We're big fans of the podcast, and now you can brush up on your skills with an experienced podcaster. Jerry will help you figure out the equipment you need, the topic you should focus on and the audience you should try to reach.
Ricotta Cheesemaking in Sonoma (Petaluma, CA) $10/1.5 hours
We haven't met a cheese we didn't like and ricotta tops the list for some of our favorite one-pot meals (hello, lasagna). Now you can make it yourself at home with a pro chef.
Meditation with a Japanese Buddhist Monk (Japan) $10/1 hour
Chant, breath and reflect in this meditation from a Buddhist monk specialized in zen meditation.
Goal Setting with an Olympic Gold Medalist $40/1 hour
Put an Olympian mindset toward achieving your goals with the help of Breeja Larson, an Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA.
And if you want an Olympic-inspired workout, check out Gold Medal HIIT with an Olympian from the UK. $20/1 hour
Family Baking Experience (San Francisco) $20/1 hour for one parent and child
Fresh out of ideas for keeping kids entertained at home? Try this cookie baking class for kids ages 2-7 and enjoy baking and eating together!
Have you taken an online experience that you love? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.