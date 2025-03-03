Your March Horoscope is here...

Was the most famous detail of the show fake?!

Alexis Bledel Actually Debunked This 12-Year Old 'Gilmore Girls' Rumor

gilmore girls rory coffee
Warner Bros. TV
Mar 03, 2025
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Gilmore Girls fans know the show like the back of their hand, but considering the show lasted 7 seasons, it makes sense that there's tons of trivia. Like the fact season 7 wasn't supposed to be the finale, or creator Amy Sherman-Palladino placed the series in a small town because she didn't know any of her neighbors growing upand wanted different for Rory.

But there's one foundational detail about Gilmore Girls you might not have known, and it could change the way you watch the show forever: apparently actress Alexis Bledel didn't like coffee! Yep, that's right. Here's how they supposedly got away with Rory drinking a cup o' Joe in every single episode.

Here's what Alexis Bledel reportedly had in her mug when Rory Gilmore drank coffee — and a surprising comment Alexis made about the drink.

Rory Gilmore loves coffee...but Alexis Bledel allegedly didn't.

lorelai and rory gilmore girls season 3

Warner Bros. TV

One of the most recognizable details in Gilmore Girls is Lorelai and Rory's love for coffee. They drink it like water, and a clip from the show went viral for Rory sobbing about having to give it up. Well, Alexis Bledel probably wasn't that heartbroken because according to HuffPost, the actress didn't actually like coffee while filming the show (although according to Lauren Graham, “There is always coffee in my cup.”)

Considering one of the most viral and recognizable clips from the whole show is Rory sobbing about having to give up coffee — "And I love coffee!" — that is a shocking detail!

gilmore girls rewatch

Netflix

However, Alexis Bledel might have actually set the record straight on the longstanding claim she always had soda in her mug instead (which seems to originally come from YourTango in 2013). Ahead of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016, the actress told Marie Claire that she loves any "winter beverage."

"Give me a hot drink and I’m happy," she says. "Hot cider, hot chocolate, coffee… I like all winter beverages!" You and me both sister.

There's a good chance Alexis' tastes changed from filming in 2000 and filming in 2016. There's also a good chance she did actually like coffee the whole time. But don't worry — we reached out to her reps for comment.

Check out How To Make Coffee Like Your Fave Barista for all things coffee, coffee, coffee!

