This Viral Unscripted 'Gilmore Girls' Moment Between Alexis Bledel & Milo Ventimiglia Has Fans In A Tizzy
If you're a Gilmore Girls stan then you've probably analyzed every single frame of every single episode. But a viral video proved I don't know the show as well as I thought because one TikTok user caught an unscripted moment I'd never caught before! And it had me giggling and kicking my feet. Have you seen this interaction before?
Keep reading for the sweet Gilmore Girlsmoment between Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel.
During Gilmore Girls season 3 episode 19, "Keg! Max!", TikTok user @notoriousahb caught a flirty moment between Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimigilia when the camera was focusing on the other actors in the scene. Alexis is staring at Milo before tucking his hair behind his ear. And Milo gives her a small smile before snapping back into the scene. My heart is bursting!!
Apparently, fans totally picked up on their chemistry when rewatching. "There's a back and forth look before Rory and Jess are together in S2 at a town meeting that is SO bf/gf flirting lol," one user commented, while another says, "It was rumored that Milo (Jess) was sick that day and Alexis (Rory) was trying to comfort him."
Wait sweet! All in all, there's one comment that sums it all up: "THE SMIRK AT ALEXIS OH MY GOD 🖤." My thoughts exactly.
ICYMI, Milo and Alexis dated from the time Milo joined Gilmore Girls until 2006. And considering how electric their chemistry is onscreen, I'm sure they felt fireworks, like, as soon as they met. But don't worry, they're both doing just fine after their breakup.
Milo actually just tied the knot with Jarah Mariano and announced they're expecting a baby! And in 2017, Alexis won an Emmy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.
“I’m very happy for her," Milo Ventimiglia told Daily Dish in 2017. "She’s always been a great actor and I think as long as she’s been in the business for her to be recognized. I’m very happy for her."
Have you ever noticed this moment between Jess and Rory before? Let us know your favorite Gilmore Girls moments on Facebook!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!