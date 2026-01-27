Ron Howard's 'Alone at Dawn': Adam Driver & Anne Hathaway Finally Teaming Up in Amazon's Military Epic

Alone at Dawn is a brand new Amazon MGM Studios movie from director Ron Howard, and the cast will be led by Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway. If I could handpick two actors that I’ve been dying to see star alongside each other in a creative project, it would be these two. Both have proven themselves to be such nuanced, rich, and emotionally complex performers; both have been nominated for Academy Awards, and both are simply dazzling whenever they grace the silver screen (if you can’t tell, I’m a massive fan!).

Keep reading for the latest news on Ron Howard's Alone at Dawn, starring Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway.

When I Fell in Love With Adam Driver HBO I fell in love with Adam Driver ever since his portrayal as Hannah Horvath’s morally gray boyfriend Adam on HBO’s Girls. How he managed to pull off a character who’s equal parts endearing as he is a literal walking red flag, I’ll never know.

Anne Hathaway’s Star-Making Journey Buena Vista Pictures/Walt Disney Studios As for Anne Hathaway, I’ve loved her ever since my soccer team and I went to see The Princess Diaries in theaters, right after we lost a big game (we were all in kindergarten, so the stakes weren’t that high). Hathaway went from being a Disney darling to an Oscar-winning sensation, following her heart wrenching portrayal of Fantine in Les Misérables.

Why This Project Feels So Promising Netflix My esoteric dream of the two pairing up together on screen is finally coming true, and I, for one, couldn’t be happier. And to add to my excitement? It’s being directed by the one and only Ron Howard. With this rich cast of actors, along with the acclaimed A Beautiful Mind director sitting behind the camera, I already know we’re in for a riveting ride with this movie. So, fellow cinephiles, let’s raise a glass to this promising new film. Alone At Dawn has just recently been announced, so most of the details are under wraps for the time being. With this in mind, here are all the facts we know so far.

Alone At Dawn Is Currently In The Development Stage Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Director Ron Howard gave us a teensy sneak peek of the developmental process for his upcoming movie, teasing the film in a recent Instagram post. He wrote in the caption, “Time to figure stuff out and make a plan. Great team. We are all thrilled and honored to tell this story.”



What is Ron Howard’s new film about? Amazon The upcoming film promises to honor John Chapman, a former Air Force controller, who tragically passed away back in 2002 while serving in Afghanistan. Sergeant Chapman died a hero while doing everything he could to protect his team. Over two decades later, his story is now being honored on the big screen.

Who else is starring alongside Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver? Prime Video Alongside Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway as the cast leads, we'll also see Betty Gilpin, Sean Kaufman, Jon Bass, Jonathan Ajayi, Austin Amelio, Sam Nelson Harris, Ben Weinswig, Rohan Campbell, Henry Garrett, Devon Bostick, José Zúñiga, Michael Angelo Covino, Lauren Hutton, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine.

Where can I watch Alone at Dawn? Victor Boyko/Monica Schipper/Getty Images The movie is reportedly currently filming in Hungary and Maryland, so we can expect to see the movie in theaters in late 2026 or early 2027.

