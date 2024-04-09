Amanda Montell Knows You're Overthinking Because She Is Too
If Emma Watson's book clubwere still active, she'd definitely have one of Amanda Montell's books on her list. After all, she penned Wordslut and Cultish— two compelling titles about reclaiming the English language from a feminist's POV and understanding why TF cults exist. She's not afraid to be curious about human nature and even helps readers understand things in a way that's a far cry from mansplaining. Simply put: Amanda Montell is as relatable as she is clever.
Did we mention she's also got a natural sense of humor? It's like she knows how to engage with people without changing who she is and what she believes in — two very rare things in the age of social media. Had we known any better, we would've included her on our list of inspirational women to pay attention to last year. But, there's no time like the present to honor her brilliance and celebrate the debut of her third novel The Age of Magical Overthinking.
The title alone drew us in and made us want to get to the bottom of our own battle with overthinking. It's partially why Amanda Montell wrote about it. Her other reason? Well, she's got a close relationship with overanalyzing things too. What better way to understand your own habit than to write about it and share your findings with the public?
Just think of her as your new bestie who's just as happy to talk about summer bucket lists as she is to break down things like cognitive bias or the halo effect 😉.
B+C: Why do you think so many of us are overthinking things, especially in the age of modern social media?
Amanda Montell: I decided to title the book The Age of Magical Overthinking because I couldn't help but notice that there just seems to be an inexplicable, excessive [amount of] delulu in the culture despite the fact we're living in the so-called information age. Everything from people with Master's degrees basing their genuine decisions on astrology to, you know, my neighbors opting not to get the Covid vaccine because a TikToker — a like, white girlie with a Bindi — told them it would downgrade their DNA.
Stuff like that didn't seem to check out for me, especially since we're ostensibly living in a time when you can fact check anything with the click of a button. I was like, 'What is going on here,' and as it turns out, what is going on is this innate clash between our innate decision-making shortcuts — the processes by which we always jump to conclusions in order to make quick decisions to make sense of the world enough to survive it. There's a clash between those age old decision-making methods called cognitive biases and the information age in a way that is ending up pretty explosive for society at large...and is causing us a great deal of existential pain.
So, magical thinking — or the idea that our internal thoughts can affect external events — is a human quirk that has been around since the dawn of our species. But I think overthinking is really a product of the modern age or result of this capitalistic pressure to be right about everything under the sun...
B+C: How do you think this is impacting the way we interact with each other?
Amanda Montell: There's a lot going on. We need to interact in person in order to have empathy...to establish the social glue that keeps us from getting into extremely fraud and sometimes violent ideological conflict. I think there's the idea that the internet is causing ideological rifts to widen and I think in a way that's true, but what's more problematic is the fact we are engaging in social discourse in a medium that prevents that empathy from holding us together.
I think almost everyone can relate to the experience of receiving a curt email from a boss or receiving a salty Instagram comment that sends us into fight or flight. We're responding to non-threats — these sort of abstract disagreements or fake problems — that we're projecting panic onto.
B+C: Can you break down the halo effect for our readers?
Amanda Montell: It was so much fun to explore this particular cognitive bias early in the book because I felt like it really would set up the whole thesis of it quite well. Basically the halo effect is this penchant admire one quality in a person — their fashion sense, their intelligence, the way they blend an oat milk latte — and then assume they must be perfect overall. This halo effect connects to the ways ancient humans used to find role models for survival purposes in our communities.
Ages ago, you used to clock someone in your small village with big muscles...and figure, 'Oh they must be a skilled hunter or they've avoided disfigurement from battle. I would love to align myself with this person for survival,' even though you're jumping to conclusions about them. Their big muscles might not necessarily indicate that they're skilled in battle or they're a good hunter, but it's an efficient enough decision to make.
We're not mapping that conclusion jumping onto modern parasocial relationships. We see a pop star whose music we really connect to and assume they must be educated, worldly, nurturing, they're political beliefs align with ours in this particular time when we're losing so much trust in the government...Basically since the Regan era — our first celebrity President — celebrities have really started swerving into other aspects of life (spiritual, political, etc.,)...
Rapid Fire Q&A
B+C: What are some some of the things you're currently obsessing over?
Amanda Montell: That's so funny you asked that because on this new podcast — The Magical Overthinkers — I also am opening every episode by asking 'What's an irrational thought spiral that's living rent-free in your head?'
I am totally overthinking my book tour outfits right now. Speaking of consumerism as like a distracting or numbing exercise, launching a book is very stressful and the one thing that made me feel some sense of relief is just shopping for cute outfits. I've been buying a lot of plaid skirt suits. The vibe is definitely 90s nostalgic, a little dark academia meets cochette.
B+C: If you were to give yourself five days to unplug from social media, how would you spend your time?
Amanda Montell: Great question. You know what? I'm setting up a week like this for myself in May after the book tour stuff dies down. After my last book Cultish came out, I was unwell in the mind. I felt so exposed and so fragile. I was like, 'I need to send myself on some kind of retreat,' so I sent myself on this little solo excursion to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina and it was so healing...I went and lived in an Airstream for a couple of days. I was doing nature walks and lying in a hammock journaling...
Watch the Full Interview with Amanda Montell:
This interview has been condensed for clarity.
