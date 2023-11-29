12 Unique Gifts For Book Lovers Who Never Stop Reading
As a book lover, I am literally always talking about my favorite stories. I also can't help but stop when I see something related to my favorite book. I can look at creative bookmarks,Little Women-themed products, and journals for literal hours — my sister used to give me time limits for walking around bookstores! If you have someone in your life that is always reading, then you should totally add these products to your shopping cart because they're pretty much the perfect gifts for book lovers. They're all unique, and they have my stamp of approval!!
Storybook DIY Kit
Book nooks are a super fun gift for book lovers, and add even more personality to your bookshelf! Feel free to add any details that represent your favorite book series (like a lamppost for The Chronicles of Narnia, or an owl for Harry Potter).
Anne of Green Gables Sweatshirt
I love wearing book merch, especially if it's cute. This sweatshirt is comfy *and* it's giving cottagecore. Yes, please.
Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue Vintage Board Game Bookshelf Collection
If your giftee also loves a game night, this is a super fun gift idea — it's all your favorite classic party games, but instead of regular boxes, they're kept in books!
Percy Jackson and the Olympians 5 Book Paperback Boxed Set
This set (which comes a with a poster, FYI) is great for anyone who wants to reread Percy Jackson before the Disney+ series next month. A boxed set of your giftee's all-time favorite series (especially one with spines as pretty as this) is a super special gift.
Laurence King The World of Jane Austen 1000 Piece Puzzle
Jane Austen is definitely one of my Roman Empires, and in addition to thinking about *the* hand flex, I'm always thinking about the clothing, culture, and buildings. Consider grabbing this puzzle for the perfect New Year's Eve activity!
Book Club Porcelain Mug
Everyone knows that a book and a cup of tea are a match made in Heaven, so why not literally bring the two together? There's a very good chance your favorite book is on here!!
Self Inking Library Stamp
Like many book lovers, I went through a phase where I wanted to be a librarian. Thanks to this library stamp, I can still make that dream come true!
Book Nook™ Reading Valet
This gift for book lovers is practical and pretty, which is a great combo. With a spot for your book, your coffee, and your glasses (or pens), it's the perfect addition to any desk.
Acrylic Book Vase for Flowers Bookshelf
I have not been able to stop thinking about this since I first saw it on TikTok. It also reminds me of the scene in Blake Lively's Age of Adaline where Ellis gives Adaline a bouquet of books that all feature flowers in the title. Swoon.
Little Women Miniature Book Earrings
I love these earrings so much!! Smaller, detailed pieces are the perfect gifts for book lovers because there's a very good chance they're detail-oriented people.
Quad Light 4 LED RL Education
This LED light proves that functional can still be fun. It's super handy for hotel rooms or plane rides, and it's small enough that you can pull a Rory Gilmore and carry it around in your purse.
Felicity Merriman™ Notebook
For anyone who's still thinking about their favorite childhood American Girl doll, these low-key notebooks make a great gift. The girls that get it, get it.
